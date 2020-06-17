All apartments in Tupelo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

813 S Green Street

813 South Green Street · (925) 705-2372
Location

813 South Green Street, Tupelo, MS 38804

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $900 · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
range
Property Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute 3 bdrm 1 bth House in Historic Mill Village - Property Id: 236055

Available Now! Enjoy Exciting Downtown living in Historic Mill Village Tupelo. Totally redone, all brand new appliances including new washer and dryer. New heating and air. 3 bedroom 1 bath with attached carport, front porch and large backyard to entertain in. Walk to the Farmer's Depot, Relics Market, food and entertainment throughout the year such as Gumtree, Elvis, Fairpark and Oleput festivals. Easy access to HWY 45, Hospital and the mall.
NO pets, No Smokers, NO TVRHA, NO SECTION 8, One year Minimum lease, Must have a job and no eviction history. Deposit: $800 and first month's rent $900 Tenant pays all utilities
NO SUBLETTING ALLOWED
Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance
Application fee applies
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236055
Property Id 236055

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5837739)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

