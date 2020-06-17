813 S Green Street

Amenities

Cute 3 bdrm 1 bth House in Historic Mill Village - Property Id: 236055



Available Now! Enjoy Exciting Downtown living in Historic Mill Village Tupelo. Totally redone, all brand new appliances including new washer and dryer. New heating and air. 3 bedroom 1 bath with attached carport, front porch and large backyard to entertain in. Walk to the Farmer's Depot, Relics Market, food and entertainment throughout the year such as Gumtree, Elvis, Fairpark and Oleput festivals. Easy access to HWY 45, Hospital and the mall.

NO pets, No Smokers, NO TVRHA, NO SECTION 8, One year Minimum lease, Must have a job and no eviction history. Deposit: $800 and first month's rent $900 Tenant pays all utilities

NO SUBLETTING ALLOWED

Tenant is responsible for yard maintenance

Application fee applies

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236055

No Pets Allowed



