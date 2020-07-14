All apartments in Tupelo
Find more places like Vista Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tupelo, MS
/
Vista Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Vista Ridge

699 Nation Hills Drive · (662) 300-3569
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

699 Nation Hills Drive, Tupelo, MS 38804

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vista Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
bbq/grill
coffee bar
playground
Now Offering Virtual Tours, Call Today! Ask About $500 Off Rent Specials

LOVE WHERE YOU LIVE!

Come see Vista Ridge Apartments today to experience all this great community has to offer. Check out the convenient, peaceful and gated location. See the resort-style swimming pool, poolside cabana, elegant clubhouse with 24-hour fitness center and business center. Ask about the optional garages and covered parking too. Tour a 1, 2 or 3 bedroom apartment today and let Vista Ridge give you the quality lifestyle you've been seeking.

(RLNE2752493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $200 (non-refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds are prohibited

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vista Ridge have any available units?
Vista Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tupelo, MS.
What amenities does Vista Ridge have?
Some of Vista Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vista Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Vista Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vista Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Vista Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Vista Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Vista Ridge offers parking.
Does Vista Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vista Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vista Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Vista Ridge has a pool.
Does Vista Ridge have accessible units?
No, Vista Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Vista Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vista Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Vista Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vista Ridge has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Vista Ridge?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mill at McCullough
3400 McCullough Blvd
Tupelo, MS 38826

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Starkville, MSOxford, MS
Columbus, MS
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity