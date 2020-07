Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse coffee bar e-payments internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table

Experience Tupelo's preferred new address...The Mill at McCullough. This amazing gated community offers a wide array of upscale amenities, an ideal location, and superior service! Enjoy luxury living at its finest in stunning 1 and 2 bedroom apartments exclusively featuring hardwood style flooring and gourmet kitchens. Full size washer and dryer, high speed internet, DirecTV and phone included in the monthly rent. Our elegant Clubhouse boasts a resort style pool, 24-Hr state-of-the-art Fitness Center, and social meeting room complete with Billiards table and cozy fireplace. The Mill at McCullough is built to blend seamlessly with your lifestyle and is proud to be Tupelo's newest luxury apartment community!