/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:35 PM
98 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southaven, MS
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5447 Remington Cove
5447 Remington Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1207 sqft
5447 Remington Cv. - Beautiful Southaven Home + Self Tour Through Rently+ Renovated Home, Must See!!! - Charming 2 bedrooms 2 bath home located in Southaven is now available for rent.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7706 Iris Cove
7706 Iris Cove, Southaven, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Renovated 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Garage for Rent! - To set up your private showing, please fill out a rental application at www.northmshomes.com.
Results within 1 mile of Southaven
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Waverly
7101 Tulane Rd, Horn Lake, MS
2 Bedrooms
$860
1135 sqft
WELCOME TO THE WAVERLY\nWe don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Results within 5 miles of Southaven
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
12 Units Available
Mill Creek
4537 Mill Stream Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$615
960 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units. Special ends May 31, 2020.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
14 Units Available
Twin Oaks
4819 Winchester Rd, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$665
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Oaks in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 11 at 05:52pm
8 Units Available
Faronia Square
1350 S Faronia Sq, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$735
Faronia Square is a beautiful property situated in Memphis, Tennessee.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Parkway Village
1 Unit Available
Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
Welcome home to Clearbrook Village Apartments. We are conveniently located in Memphis, TN within walking distance to local shopping and entertainment.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
4453 Sumners Wells Rd.
4453 Sumners Wells Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$625
Newly Rehabbed Duplex at Tchulahoma & E. Shelby Dr.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Oakhaven
1 Unit Available
3560 Christine Rd
3560 Christine Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
906 sqft
This beautiful home features 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms with central heat and air. This home is also filled with plenty of character! Don't miss out and give us a call today to schedule a showing! Pets welcome with a pet deposit.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Westhaven
1 Unit Available
530 Delta Rd (Westhaven)
530 Delta Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
812 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
3368 E Rosita Cir
3368 East Rosita Circle, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1154 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Walker Homes Community Association
1 Unit Available
3203 Winslow Rd (South Memphis)
3203 Winslow Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$685
768 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4641 Millview Ct.
4641 Millview Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4641 Millview Ct. in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4636 Vega DR .
4636 Vega Court, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4636 Vega DR . in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1053 Whitaker #13
1053 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4645 Yosemite Ct.
4645 Yosemite Court, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$550
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4645 Yosemite Ct. in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1033 Whitaker #4
1033 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
1087 Whitaker Rd #4
1087 Whitaker Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
850 sqft
NO CREDIT CHECK!! NO DEPOSIT!! SECOND CHANCE PROGRAM!! We have very spacious two bedroom apartments. On-Site Laundry Facilities, 24 Hour Courtesy Staff, Surveillance Cameras, All Appliances Included, Walk-in Closets, Close to Public Transportation.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4151 Faronia Road - 1
4151 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
4157 Faronia Road - 3
4157 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Hickory Hill
1 Unit Available
5545 Apple Blossom Dr
5545 Apple Blossom Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$630
622 sqft
A lovely 2 bedroom house with 2 bathrooms. This was built in 1972 with a total area of 622 Sq Ft. The property comes with a fenced backyard, new interior wall paint, carpet flooring, central air, clean kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
5037 Tulane Rd
5037 Tulane Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
986 sqft
This home offers comfort inside and out with a large yard perfect for entertaining, a one-story floorplan with 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 bathrooms, a fantastic eat-in kitchen, large interior utility/laundry, lots of natural light, and more! Call Reedy
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
1 Unit Available
2685 Shady Grove Dr
2685 Shady Grove Drive, Horn Lake, MS
2 Bedrooms
$895
1067 sqft
A Must See Home! This newly painted 2/1 house was built in 2000 and has a total area of 1,067 Sq Ft. It comes with central AC, laminated floors, tiles, fine-tiled bathroom, amazingly tidy kitchen and spacious bedrooms.
Similar Pages
Southaven 2 BedroomsSouthaven 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouthaven 3 BedroomsSouthaven Apartments with Balcony
Southaven Apartments with GarageSouthaven Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouthaven Apartments with Parking