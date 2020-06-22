Amenities

327 E School Street Available 06/22/20 3/2 Available for Rent in Ridgeland - This three bedroom / two bath home is available for rent at $1300 month with a $1300 security deposit. No carpet, fresh paint, new flooring, a large kitchen/dining area and much more. Located on School Street in Ridgeland, you're close to shopping and dining. The backyard is large, shaded, and has a wooden privacy fence. The home comes with a fridge, dishwasher, oven/stove, and washer/dryer hook ups.

This property is sure to go fast so complete an application at www.trihelm.com to schedule a showing. The rent is $1300 with a security deposit of $1300. An application must be submitted to view the home: www.trihelm.com

Minimum lease term of 12 months. Apply today!



