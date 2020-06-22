All apartments in Ridgeland
Location

327 East School Street, Ridgeland, MS 39157

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 327 E School Street · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
327 E School Street Available 06/22/20 3/2 Available for Rent in Ridgeland - This three bedroom / two bath home is available for rent at $1300 month with a $1300 security deposit. No carpet, fresh paint, new flooring, a large kitchen/dining area and much more. Located on School Street in Ridgeland, you're close to shopping and dining. The backyard is large, shaded, and has a wooden privacy fence. The home comes with a fridge, dishwasher, oven/stove, and washer/dryer hook ups.
This property is sure to go fast so complete an application at www.trihelm.com to schedule a showing. The rent is $1300 with a security deposit of $1300. An application must be submitted to view the home: www.trihelm.com
Minimum lease term of 12 months. Apply today!

(RLNE5851887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

