Last updated June 13 2020

56 Apartments for rent in Pearl, MS with balcony

Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13
22 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
$937
958 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$951
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
325 EAST MAGNOLIA PLACE
325 Magnolia Way, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This home looks almost new!! It has a large fenced backyard and sits on a quite street in River Ridge. This area is conveniently located to I-20 and close to shopping such as Bass Pro Shop, Sam's and the Outlet Mall.
Results within 1 mile of Pearl
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13
10 Units Available
Windsor Lake
100 Windsor Lake Blvd, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with ceramic tile floors and a W/D hookup. Ample onsite amenities, including a basketball court, tennis court, and car wash area. Near I-20. Right by Brandon City Park.
Results within 5 miles of Pearl
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13
30 Units Available
The Park at Moss Creek
5000 Ridgewood Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$700
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$750
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1168 sqft
Luxurious communal amenities include gating, mature landscaping and three pools. Units have natural lighting, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Located in the heart of Jackson close to the Capitol and numerous shopping options.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
Lakeland East
1045 Flynt Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$870
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeland East is a distinctive and beautiful apartment community conveniently located right off of Flynt Drive in Flowood, Mississippi.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12
$
10 Units Available
Camelot Apartments
2840 Robinson St, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$605
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
992 sqft
Close to Jackson University and the Westland Plaza Shopping Center, this community offers an exciting style of living and ample amenities. Some units are pet-friendly while others offer large closets and new carpet.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
Highpointe at Crossgates
1290 W Government St, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,010
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1305 sqft
Spacious modern units with faux hardwood flooring, storage rooms, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Convenient location near the intersection of Hwy 80 and I-20.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
Carlton Park Apartments
100 Carlton Park Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1338 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units just off Lakeland Drive near Winners Circle Park. Interior features include built-in microwaves, garden tubs, and washer and dryer connections.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12
3 Units Available
Bridgewater Apartments
500 Avalon Way, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with air conditioning, ceiling fans, security alarms and faux hardwood floors. Just minutes from Audobon Point and Pelahatchie Bay. Furnished corporate units available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12
5 Units Available
Ashford Place
5201 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,239
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish units just minutes from Pelahatchie Bay and Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. Upgrades include ceramic tile flooring, fireplaces, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood-style plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 12
2 Units Available
Lakeshore Pointe
111 Lakeshore Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakefront living on the Reservoir in Brandon. Many outdoor opportunities including kayak racks, walking trails, horseshoe and bocce courts, and a boat dock/fishing pier. Semi-private entries.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12
8 Units Available
The Vineyard at Castlewoods
1000 Vineyard Dr, Brandon, MS
1 Bedroom
$940
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1329 sqft
Spacious units with wood floors, ceiling fans, open kitchens, and private patios/balconies. Community features a pond with a walking path, a hot tub, and tanning facilities. Near Northwest Rankin Middle School.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$475
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated September 25
Contact for Availability
Shadow Lake
150 Park Circle Dr, Flowood, MS
2 Bedrooms
$990
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Lake in Flowood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 26

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4545 Ridgewood Drive
4545 Ridgewood Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1851 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Jackson New floors and new paint throughout Rear entry carporch accentuates your enjoyment of large backyard Situated in fashionable Kimwood Subdivision Split plan with large master suite Indoor laundry

1 of 9

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
410 Abbey Woods
410 Abbey Woods, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!!!! - Take a look at this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath beauty! It offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets with lots of counter space and breakfaft nook.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
320 Cummins St
320 Cummins Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1850 sqft
Spacious 3/1.5 Renovated - Property Id: 296193 Renovated 3/1.5 with bonus rooms. New Flooring and fresh paint. Central Heat and Air. Refrigerator provided. Large Kitchen and Livingrooms and Laundry room. Fenced Yard and Covered patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
442 Springhill Point
442 Spring Hill Pt, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
442 Springhill Point Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Home in Farmington Available For Rent - Three bedroom, two bath home will be available in late June / early July for rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
906 Terrace Ave
906 Terrace Avenue, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$550
Great Duplex near JSU University - Property Id: 283935 Brand new Appliances with washer and dryer hookup and air conditioning. Newly painted! Spacious lawn.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
404 Pelican Way
404 Pelican Way, Rankin County, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Great 3 bed 2 bath in Barnett Bend!!! - You won't want to miss out on this house! New flooring throughout. Comes with a refrigerator and washer/dryer. Fully fenced in back yard with a nice patio.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
1231 Monroe St
1231 Monroe Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Belhaven Rental - Great 2 bed, 2 bath house for rent in the Belhaven Historic District! Has a fully fenced in backyard with a nice porch. Visit our website at www.trihelm.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
301 Gladeview Place
301 Gladeview Place, Rankin County, MS
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2096 sqft
Great 4 bed 3 bath for rent in Brandon! - This lovely home is now available for rent in Hidden Hills. Conveniently located off of Lakeland Drive or Spillway Road, it is great for commuters. It sits on a large corner lot and backs up to water.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3561 Bowers St.
3561 Bowers Street, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$550
714 sqft
This is an updated home with 2 bedroom and 1 bath. The bathroom has been completely remodeled. Carpeted throughout except kitchen and bathroom.
City Guide for Pearl, MS

Abnormal city center: Unlike most cities and towns in Mississippi, Pearl doesn't have a town square. Instead, the old high school has been developed to house the Police Department, the city courts and city hall.

Sitting just to the southeast of Jackson (the state capital), Pearl is the 13th-largest community in Mississippi with about 25,000 residents. Given its proximity to the largest city in the state, real estate prices in Pearl are some of the highest in the state, although they certainly don't compare with prices for other higher-earning states. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pearl, MS

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pearl renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

