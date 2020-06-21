All apartments in Olive Branch
Home
/
Olive Branch, MS
/
4037 Colton Dr
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:06 AM

4037 Colton Dr

4037 Colton Drive · (901) 244-4453 ext. 3
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4037 Colton Drive, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4037 Colton Dr · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1762 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Move Accross Stateline For Better Schools. Now Leasing a 4 Bedroom2 Bath home - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.

Make the move across state line from Memphis to Olive Branch for 4 bedroom 2 Bath home Located a few blocks south of Methodist Hospital off of Bethel Road this home offers the following:

Located in a highly rated school attendance zone
Wood Flooring In Living Room
Ceramic Tile In Kitchen
Ceramic Tile In Dining Area
Full Kitchen Appliance Package, including refrigerator
Tile In Bathroom
Master Bath With Tile Surround Tub
Ceiling Fans In Every Bedroom
Modern Light Fixture and Designer Paint

Call today for more information. 901-244-4453 ex 3

(RLNE4837594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4037 Colton Dr have any available units?
4037 Colton Dr has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4037 Colton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4037 Colton Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4037 Colton Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4037 Colton Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olive Branch.
Does 4037 Colton Dr offer parking?
No, 4037 Colton Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4037 Colton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4037 Colton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4037 Colton Dr have a pool?
No, 4037 Colton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4037 Colton Dr have accessible units?
No, 4037 Colton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4037 Colton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4037 Colton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4037 Colton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4037 Colton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
