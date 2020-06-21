4037 Colton Dr

Amenities

Move Accross Stateline For Better Schools. Now Leasing a 4 Bedroom2 Bath home - Meridian Property Management does not advertise on social media or Craigslist. Please to not be taken by a scam. Please do not provide your personal or financial information to a party you do not personally know, or to a party you do not do business with on a regular basis. Avoid scams, do not pay via wire transfer, PayPal, Venmo, or prepaid cards. We are a local company and will meet with our in person in our local office during normal business hours. Do not do business with someone who communicates solely by text and or email.



Make the move across state line from Memphis to Olive Branch for 4 bedroom 2 Bath home Located a few blocks south of Methodist Hospital off of Bethel Road this home offers the following:



Located in a highly rated school attendance zone

Wood Flooring In Living Room

Ceramic Tile In Kitchen

Ceramic Tile In Dining Area

Full Kitchen Appliance Package, including refrigerator

Tile In Bathroom

Master Bath With Tile Surround Tub

Ceiling Fans In Every Bedroom

Modern Light Fixture and Designer Paint



Call today for more information. 901-244-4453 ex 3



(RLNE4837594)