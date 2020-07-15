All apartments in Ocean Springs
Find more places like 4125 Silverwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocean Springs, MS
/
4125 Silverwood Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

4125 Silverwood Drive

4125 Silverwood Drive · (601) 498-2132
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ocean Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4125 Silverwood Drive, Ocean Springs, MS 39564

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4125 Silverwood Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2456 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Family Home In Ocean Springs! - This home has plenty of room for the whole family! It is located in the Waterford Village subdivision off of Groveland Road, North of HWY 90 in Ocean Springs. It's great location has it close to the Ocean Springs Hospital and right near the center of town. There are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms are located upstairs and a half bath is located downstairs. There is an eat-in kitchen as well as a formal dining room, large living room, spacious master bedroom with a large oversized walk in closet. master bath has double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The upstairs has a separate loft/bonus room perfect for either a home office or second living room. The fenced in back yard is just the right size and there is a concrete patio for entertaining. The home has a double garage and driveway parking. Rent is $1750.00 and the security deposit is $1750.00. Pets are negotiable and based off of owner approval. Non-refundable pet fees will apply. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Shoreline Property Management at 228-875-3332 or call/text Realtor® Frances Edwards at 601-498-2132. This home is currently occupied and showings will start after 7/10/2020.

(RLNE4911133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Silverwood Drive have any available units?
4125 Silverwood Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4125 Silverwood Drive have?
Some of 4125 Silverwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Silverwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Silverwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Silverwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Silverwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Silverwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Silverwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4125 Silverwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Silverwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Silverwood Drive have a pool?
No, 4125 Silverwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Silverwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4125 Silverwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Silverwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Silverwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4125 Silverwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4125 Silverwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4125 Silverwood Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ocean Springs 2 BedroomsOcean Springs 3 Bedrooms
Ocean Springs Apartments with BalconiesOcean Springs Apartments with Garages
Ocean Springs Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mobile, ALBiloxi, MSGulfport, MSPascagoula, MSGautier, MS
Saraland, ALGulf Shores, ALGulf Hills, MSD'Iberville, MSLong Beach, MS
Tillmans Corner, ALBay St. Louis, MSDiamondhead, MSMoss Point, MS

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity