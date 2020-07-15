4125 Silverwood Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Family Home In Ocean Springs! - This home has plenty of room for the whole family! It is located in the Waterford Village subdivision off of Groveland Road, North of HWY 90 in Ocean Springs. It's great location has it close to the Ocean Springs Hospital and right near the center of town. There are 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms are located upstairs and a half bath is located downstairs. There is an eat-in kitchen as well as a formal dining room, large living room, spacious master bedroom with a large oversized walk in closet. master bath has double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. The upstairs has a separate loft/bonus room perfect for either a home office or second living room. The fenced in back yard is just the right size and there is a concrete patio for entertaining. The home has a double garage and driveway parking. Rent is $1750.00 and the security deposit is $1750.00. Pets are negotiable and based off of owner approval. Non-refundable pet fees will apply. For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Shoreline Property Management at 228-875-3332 or call/text Realtor® Frances Edwards at 601-498-2132. This home is currently occupied and showings will start after 7/10/2020.



(RLNE4911133)