Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 full bath home. Everything is BRAND NEW!. New Kitchen, Floors, Paint. Central Heat & Air and much much more. This home has garage parking, a huge backyard with an enclosed fence, open floor plan with all the bells and whistles. The property is located on a peaceful street surrounded by homeowners who take pride in taking care of their property. This is a must-see for anyone looking for a home.



This home will not last long so call ASAP @ 601-258-5105