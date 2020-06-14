All apartments in Jackson
Jackson, MS
665 Rich Drive
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

665 Rich Drive

665 Rich Drive · (601) 376-9128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

665 Rich Drive, Jackson, MS 39209

carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
If the video tour fails to upload here in the photo roll please make sure to copy and paste this link so that you can view it:

https://youtu.be/uqTxxeVw_X4

This fantastic South Jackson 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms is ready now for you, your family and your friends. It's great! Check out the high resolution pictures. You'll see what we mean.

We'd love to show it to you. Give us a ring (601) 376-9128 and press extension 2 to be connected to a leasing agent.
Please watch the video tour! It is shot in Hi-Def, so it may take a few extra seconds to load. Be patient - I promise it is worth it!

This house is gorgeous, and it will be gone soon, ones like this go quickly.
We think you will love the big living room and the sunken den, a great place to curl up and watch TV. When you look at the pics and the video watch for make sure to notice:

* the front facade is beautiful and it has a big front yard too
* the spacious living and dining spaces
* Fully updated kitchen

You'll love the attention to detail that this renovation has polished this house up to be. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom has seen the royal treatment!

* New fixtures
* Updated floors
* all new paint inside and out
* Updated kitchen
* updated bathrooms
* Central HVAC
* New appliances to be set when the tenant moves in

Sincerely, you just won't believe what you see when you walk in the door, all at this price... You've got great living spaces to spread out in, a big kitchen, a carport, a big backyard (all on a great lot).

Call now! We'd love to show it to you. To schedule a showing, please call us at 601-376-9128 and press extension 2 to be connected to a leasing agent.

No pets.

HUD is accepted on this home.

How to lease a house from JXN Housing:

JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:

1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.

2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2.

3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)

4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.

5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent.) and schedule a time to come in. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.

Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 Rich Drive have any available units?
665 Rich Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 Rich Drive have?
Some of 665 Rich Drive's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 Rich Drive currently offering any rent specials?
665 Rich Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 Rich Drive pet-friendly?
No, 665 Rich Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 665 Rich Drive offer parking?
Yes, 665 Rich Drive does offer parking.
Does 665 Rich Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 665 Rich Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 Rich Drive have a pool?
No, 665 Rich Drive does not have a pool.
Does 665 Rich Drive have accessible units?
No, 665 Rich Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 665 Rich Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 665 Rich Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
