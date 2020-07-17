All apartments in Jackson
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4876 Maplewood

4876 Maplewood Drive · (601) 602-5005
Location

4876 Maplewood Drive, Jackson, MS 39206

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4876 Maplewood · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2/1 in Broadmoor Neighborhood ready to rent! -
This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood. It is in one of Jackson's best school districts, which include's Boyd Elementary, Chastain Middle School, and Murrah HS. There is also The Redeemer's School and Smilow Collegiate Charter School just blocks away. You'll have quick access to grocery stores, shopping and parks. Please contact us for more information!

Features: Range, Washer/Dryer hookups, and central heat/air

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wgxCwB1B84c

(RLNE5914311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4876 Maplewood have any available units?
4876 Maplewood has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 4876 Maplewood currently offering any rent specials?
4876 Maplewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4876 Maplewood pet-friendly?
No, 4876 Maplewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 4876 Maplewood offer parking?
No, 4876 Maplewood does not offer parking.
Does 4876 Maplewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4876 Maplewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4876 Maplewood have a pool?
No, 4876 Maplewood does not have a pool.
Does 4876 Maplewood have accessible units?
No, 4876 Maplewood does not have accessible units.
Does 4876 Maplewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 4876 Maplewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4876 Maplewood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4876 Maplewood has units with air conditioning.
