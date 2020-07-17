4876 Maplewood

Amenities

2/1 in Broadmoor Neighborhood ready to rent! -

This houses is located just west of I-55 and off Northside Drive in a family friendly neighborhood. It is in one of Jackson's best school districts, which include's Boyd Elementary, Chastain Middle School, and Murrah HS. There is also The Redeemer's School and Smilow Collegiate Charter School just blocks away. You'll have quick access to grocery stores, shopping and parks. Please contact us for more information!



Features: Range, Washer/Dryer hookups, and central heat/air



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wgxCwB1B84c



