Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath in the heart of Jackson

New floors and new paint throughout

Rear entry carporch accentuates your enjoyment of large backyard

Situated in fashionable Kimwood Subdivision

Split plan with large master suite

Indoor laundry room

Open plan for mid-century modern

4" step up from all exterior doors is only step on premises

Perfect for those with limited mobility

No pets



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.