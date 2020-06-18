All apartments in Jackson
3972 Council Circle

3972 Council Cir · (601) 376-9128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3972 Council Cir, Jackson, MS 39216

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
It is so much fun to live in Historic Fondren! So much activity! If you've never driven down Council Circle, then you've got to go see it. Beautiful architecture lines the streets. We're sure you already know, but Fondren is a great place to live. This classic 3 bedrom, 2 full bathroom certainly won't last long. Just wait until you see the inside...

It's got a great layout. It has a big, BIG living room (big enough to have your dining room on the side), kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and the laundry area is in the kitchen.

The kitchen is fully equipped, and you will love the classic torquoise countertops. They are gorgeous, and you can see them in the video tour. check it out!!! The kitchen also comes with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

The living room is so big, that it'll afford a bunch of different furniture configurations. You'll be able to set it up a bunch of different ways.

The bathrooms are nicely updated one also with granite, one with a tub and one with a shower. Check it out!

HUD Vouchers are not accepted on this unit.

How to lease a house from JXN Housing:

JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:

1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.

2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2.

3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)

4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.

5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent) and schedule a time to come in. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.

Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3972 Council Circle have any available units?
3972 Council Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jackson, MS.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3972 Council Circle have?
Some of 3972 Council Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3972 Council Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3972 Council Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3972 Council Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3972 Council Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 3972 Council Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3972 Council Circle does offer parking.
Does 3972 Council Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3972 Council Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3972 Council Circle have a pool?
No, 3972 Council Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3972 Council Circle have accessible units?
No, 3972 Council Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3972 Council Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3972 Council Circle has units with dishwashers.
