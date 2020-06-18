3972 Council Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

It is so much fun to live in Historic Fondren! So much activity! If you've never driven down Council Circle, then you've got to go see it. Beautiful architecture lines the streets. We're sure you already know, but Fondren is a great place to live. This classic 3 bedrom, 2 full bathroom certainly won't last long. Just wait until you see the inside...



It's got a great layout. It has a big, BIG living room (big enough to have your dining room on the side), kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and the laundry area is in the kitchen.



The kitchen is fully equipped, and you will love the classic torquoise countertops. They are gorgeous, and you can see them in the video tour. check it out!!! The kitchen also comes with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.



The living room is so big, that it'll afford a bunch of different furniture configurations. You'll be able to set it up a bunch of different ways.



The bathrooms are nicely updated one also with granite, one with a tub and one with a shower. Check it out!



HUD Vouchers are not accepted on this unit.



How to lease a house from JXN Housing:



JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:



1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.



2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2.



3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)



4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.



5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent) and schedule a time to come in. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.



Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM