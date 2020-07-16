All apartments in Jackson
336 Foxboro Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:43 PM

336 Foxboro Drive

336 Foxboro Drive · (769) 224-0292
Location

336 Foxboro Drive, Jackson, MS 39211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,325

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1317 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! See viewing and application instructions below: Office open Monday through Friday; 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Speak with our local Leasing Agent(s) by calling (769) 301-1216; or contact our local Property Management team and dial (769) 224-0292 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment! Just click the “Enter Property Yourself” button to the right to get started! Here’s a link to an instructional video on how to self-view our homes: https://rentlysupport.groovehq.com/knowledge_base/topics/phone-test. If you’re having any issues signing up or signing in, please contact the Client Specialist, Steffi Fernandes at steffi@rently.com and he’ll be happy to help you! ONLINE APPLICATION(S): 1) www.rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ 2) Find address for which you are applying 3) Click “Apply Now” 4) Application cost $45 per persons over the age of 18 year’s old. However, you must be 21 years or older to become a leaseholder. The pet deposit is $250 for the first pet and $100 for each additional pet. Pet rent is $25 monthly for the first pet and $10 monthly for each additional. CONREX will not approve any applicant(s) with any felonies within the past seven (7) years; ANY felony offense related to property damage or of a violent or sexual nature; any misdemeanor or felony offense requiring registration as a sex offender; OR any violent crime against a minor child. Also, CONREX will not accept any applicant(s) with any bankruptcy (even discharged) in the last twenty-four (24) months; evictions within the past five (5) years; OR any judgement still showing a balance. ALL ABOVE STATED SITUATIONS WILL RESULT IN AN AUTOMATIC DENIAL. NO EXCEPTIONS.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 336 Foxboro Drive have any available units?
336 Foxboro Drive has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
Is 336 Foxboro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
336 Foxboro Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Foxboro Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 336 Foxboro Drive is pet friendly.
Does 336 Foxboro Drive offer parking?
No, 336 Foxboro Drive does not offer parking.
Does 336 Foxboro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Foxboro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Foxboro Drive have a pool?
No, 336 Foxboro Drive does not have a pool.
Does 336 Foxboro Drive have accessible units?
No, 336 Foxboro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Foxboro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Foxboro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Foxboro Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Foxboro Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
