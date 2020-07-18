All apartments in Jackson
3034 Oxford Avenue
3034 Oxford Avenue

3034 Oxford Ave · (601) 376-9128
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3034 Oxford Ave, Jackson, MS 39216

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1502 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
If you're familiar with Oxford Ave. then you know that this won't last long. This is a great street, and a neighborhood filled with fun activity.

This one (unlike most of the other duplexes on the street) has a screened in porch on the front. We really do think you'd love sitting out there, and that you'll love living in the area.

As you will see 3034 has hardwood floors all throughout, 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, stove & refrigerator, and washer & dryer (Yep! Included!) The living and dining rooms are separated to make for a spacious living situation. To schedule an appointment to see this unit call 601-376-9128 extension 2.

Copy and paste this link if you'd like to see HD pics:

https://photos.google.com/album/AF1QipNArdGsqpMAZ3z_KcIlAcATgv1bGanqZPdMdLI0

This charming little duplex is on the street everyone is looking for! It is the first street right behind the Fondren Strip! Literally, a one block walk and you are at Walker's (http://www.walkersdrivein.com/), Barrelhouse (http://barrelhousems.com/), Pig & Pint (http://pigandpint.com/), Apothecary (http://www.apothecaryjackson.com/), Brent's Drugs (http://www.brentsdrugs.com/), and so much more! Literally, just a walk away.

The unit has hardwood floors, fans in the living and bedroom, central heat and air conditioning, and in the kitchen you will find a stove, a refrigerator and washer and dryer are included. It has a living room, a dining room, kitchen, one bedrooms, one bathroom, and some storage space along the long hallway. Off street parking is first come first serve, around back. If you'd like to see this unit, please simply call our office line at 601-376-9128 and (don't even listen to the message) just press 2 to speak with one of our licensed real estate agents (yep, a real, friendly, knowledgeable person). Pets are allowed if they are less than 35 lbs at their full grown weight, but we do not allow any danger breeds like pitbulls, rottweilers, dobermans, german sheperds, etc. Thanks for looking!

HUD and VA vouchers are not accepted at this unit.

How to lease a house from JXN Housing:

JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:

1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.

2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2. (If you'd like to speak with a specific leasing agent simply call us 601-376-9128, and press extension 2!

3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)

4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.

5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.

Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3034 Oxford Avenue have any available units?
3034 Oxford Avenue has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jackson, MS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jackson Rent Report.
What amenities does 3034 Oxford Avenue have?
Some of 3034 Oxford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3034 Oxford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3034 Oxford Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3034 Oxford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3034 Oxford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jackson.
Does 3034 Oxford Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3034 Oxford Avenue offers parking.
Does 3034 Oxford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3034 Oxford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3034 Oxford Avenue have a pool?
No, 3034 Oxford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3034 Oxford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3034 Oxford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3034 Oxford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3034 Oxford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
