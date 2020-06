Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

This gated apartment has been fully renovated and everything is BRAND NEW!. New kitchen, new appliances, Central Heating / Air, and much much more. Only one unit available for rent so call NOW.



- Each Unit has: 3 Beds / 2 Bath

- Designated Parking Spaces:

- Remote Access for the gate

- Screen Door

- Washer / Dryer Hookup



APPLIANCES:

- Black Stoves

- Black Refrigerator

- HVAC Unit



Now accepting HUD and Muteh. These units will not last long so call ASAP @ 601-258-5105