Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

JUST REDUCED! 1909 Catalina Drive, Jackson, MS - This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full bath home offers beautiful flooring through out the home, as well as nice neutral paint colors. It has lots of cabinet and storage space and a spacious yard that's great for cook outs and family fun time. Pets are welcome but no inside smoking please. Apply today!

This property accepts Section 8 upon approval of all parties.



(RLNE5693382)