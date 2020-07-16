All apartments in Jackson
1055 Quinn St. "H"
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:00 AM

1055 Quinn St. "H"

1055 Quinn Street · No Longer Available
Location

1055 Quinn Street, Jackson, MS 39202

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Are you looking for a very affordable Belhaven living situation? Would you prefer to have your own place, but be in a safe living community? Does living in Belhaven appeal to you because it is in the center of the city, but a historic neighborhood?

You definitely need to see 1055 Quinn Unit H. It is the last one on the left when you walk into the community, and that means that you do not have, but one neighbor on the side, where as other units have neighbors on both sides.

This unit has a spacious living area downstairs with a fireplace, and a half bathroom underneath the stair case. The kitchen is fully equipped with a stove, frig, and a dishwasher. The washer & dryer connections are across the hall from the kitchen, and have a spacious storage area above the units for laundry and other items.

Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms which are split by a full bathroom. The bathroom is nice because the sink is separate from the tub and commode allowing for use by multiple people at the same time.

It's great and it never last long when it comes available. We'd love for you to see it. Please call is at 601-376-9128 and press extension 2 to be connected to a leasing agent.

The section 8 voucher is not taken on this home.

How to lease a house from JXN Housing:

JXN Housing (found on the web at www.jxnhousing.managebuilding.com) is a MS Licensed Real Estate Brokerage and Property Management Company. We lease property all over town, and in all price ranges. If you would like to lease a house from us please:

1. Browse the entire website, and look at all of our available units.

2. Schedule an appointment to view the house you want by either using our nifty scheduling feature on the website, or simply calling our office at 601-376-9128 and speak to the one of the leasing agents (or a staff person) at extension 2.

3. Once you've found the house you want, or if you already know which one you want - file an application on our website (or by copying and pasting this link into your browser https://jxnhousing.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/)

4. Complete the application by answering the questions sent to you from TransUnion Smartmove, and send your pay stubs to the office manager at support @ jxnhousing . com or via fax at 601-510-9564.

5. Finally, once you find out if you are approved call the office (601-376-9128 and press the extension of your leasing agent.) and schedule a time to come in. You will need to either bring in your deposit which will hold the house for you, or bring your deposit and first month's rent into the office - and you can move in.

Should you have any questions, please call our office (601-376-9128 extension 2). Our office is locate in Belhaven, around the corner from McDade's Market, and our regular office hours are 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

