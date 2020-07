Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr gym pet friendly online portal

Legacy at Ashton Bay is a lovely town home community in a casual country setting just minutes from malls, grocery shopping, great dining and beach. Each town home is thoughtfully designed with spacious layouts and gorgeous finishes.



Enjoy our efficient kitchens featuring the latest in energy rated appliances and a graciously spaced dining area. Stunning, barn oak colored, plank laminate flooring flows throughout your home creating a warm, comfortable and easy to care for atmosphere. The oversized master bedroom is the perfect size for your bedroom furniture. The second bedroom is the perfect size for a guest room or home office. Cable connection on both floors gives you flexibility and choices for connecting TV and Wi-Fi. Enjoy your very own patio conveniently located off the kitchen and dining area.