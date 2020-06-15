2421 Beachview Dr D-04

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access sauna

Lovely condo on Simmons Bayou! Harbor Landing D-04 2421 Beachview Dr. - Our community consists of an outstanding marina providing premium access to all leisure activities that waterside living has to offer.



Community details: From lush landscaping outside to upgraded finishes inside, the amenities are many. In every home at Harbor Landing you will find granite countertops, stainless appliances, solid surface flooring and crown molding in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms, French doors that open to private balconies, pre-wiring for security systems, and the list goes on.



Stepping outside you will find Davis Bayou that opens into the Gulf of Mexico, a community swimming pool, sauna, picnic area, outside grills, and all kept within a gated community in the charming city of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Harbor Landing is in close proximity to it all. Nestled in nature, set between emerald green water, championship golf, and glamorous casinos. Condo is includes all utilities paid by the owner (cable, internet, water, electricity).

Fully furnished with all utilities included.



Homes have a private boat slip available (ask about rental pricing on boatslips)!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5044503)