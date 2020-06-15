All apartments in Gulf Park Estates
2421 Beachview Dr D-04

2421 Beachview Drive · (228) 875-4499 ext. 1
Location

2421 Beachview Drive, Gulf Park Estates, MS 39564

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 875 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
Lovely condo on Simmons Bayou! Harbor Landing D-04 2421 Beachview Dr. - Our community consists of an outstanding marina providing premium access to all leisure activities that waterside living has to offer.

Community details: From lush landscaping outside to upgraded finishes inside, the amenities are many. In every home at Harbor Landing you will find granite countertops, stainless appliances, solid surface flooring and crown molding in the living area, carpet in the bedrooms, French doors that open to private balconies, pre-wiring for security systems, and the list goes on.

Stepping outside you will find Davis Bayou that opens into the Gulf of Mexico, a community swimming pool, sauna, picnic area, outside grills, and all kept within a gated community in the charming city of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. Harbor Landing is in close proximity to it all. Nestled in nature, set between emerald green water, championship golf, and glamorous casinos. Condo is includes all utilities paid by the owner (cable, internet, water, electricity).
Fully furnished with all utilities included.

Homes have a private boat slip available (ask about rental pricing on boatslips)!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 have any available units?
2421 Beachview Dr D-04 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 have?
Some of 2421 Beachview Dr D-04's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Beachview Dr D-04 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 pet-friendly?
No, 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulf Park Estates.
Does 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 does offer parking.
Does 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 have a pool?
Yes, 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 has a pool.
Does 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 have accessible units?
No, 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2421 Beachview Dr D-04 has units with air conditioning.
