Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

This home is conveniently located to I-20, MC and is in the Clinton Public School District. It is a 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex located in the Woodmoor Subdivision. It has an open floor plan with laminate and tile flooring. It has a fenced in back yard.

Date Available July 3, 2020. $1300/month rent. $1300 security deposit required Minimum monthly income is $3900.00. A non-refundable credit and background check is required. Now accepting applications! Please contact Sid Shaw - Cindy Walker, Agent at 601-953-3544 ( before 9:00 p.m.) to learn more. I will not respond to emails. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.