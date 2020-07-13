Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking gym

Unit Amenities bathtub oven patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave range Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court parking hot tub playground

Welcome to Spring Lake apartments located in Byram, MS. Enjoy all the comforts of resort-style living at a price you can afford. Situated on a gorgeous lake with walking trails, Spring Lake offers amenities like two resort-style pools with sundecks, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet-friendly community, lighted tennis courts, clubhouse with kitchen for entertaining, and a gated community. Conveniently located off I-55 in the Terry High, Byram Middle and Gary Road Elementary school districts, Spring Lake offers easy access to the new Byram Town Center with plenty of shopping, dining and retail. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans feature private patios or balconies, ceramic tile foyers, large kitchens with classic European cabinets, garden tub in master bathrooms, and ample closet space.