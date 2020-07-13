All apartments in Byram
Spring Lake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Spring Lake

1000 Spring Lake Blvd · (601) 301-4396
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS 39272

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1434 · Avail. Aug 22

$815

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit 1133 · Avail. Aug 22

$825

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1132 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0422 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,030

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Lake.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
parking
hot tub
playground
Welcome to Spring Lake apartments located in Byram, MS. Enjoy all the comforts of resort-style living at a price you can afford. Situated on a gorgeous lake with walking trails, Spring Lake offers amenities like two resort-style pools with sundecks, state-of-the-art fitness center, pet-friendly community, lighted tennis courts, clubhouse with kitchen for entertaining, and a gated community. Conveniently located off I-55 in the Terry High, Byram Middle and Gary Road Elementary school districts, Spring Lake offers easy access to the new Byram Town Center with plenty of shopping, dining and retail. Our spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans feature private patios or balconies, ceramic tile foyers, large kitchens with classic European cabinets, garden tub in master bathrooms, and ample closet space.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $20/month per dog
Cats
rent: $10/month per cat
Parking Details: Street. Each unit is allowed one parking spot per lease holder.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Lake have any available units?
Spring Lake has 3 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Spring Lake have?
Some of Spring Lake's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Lake currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Lake is pet friendly.
Does Spring Lake offer parking?
Yes, Spring Lake offers parking.
Does Spring Lake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Spring Lake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Lake have a pool?
Yes, Spring Lake has a pool.
Does Spring Lake have accessible units?
No, Spring Lake does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Lake have units with dishwashers?
No, Spring Lake does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Spring Lake have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Spring Lake has units with air conditioning.
