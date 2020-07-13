/
pet friendly apartments
27 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Byram, MS
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Spring Lake
1000 Spring Lake Blvd, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,030
1329 sqft
Deluxe 1-3 bedroom units come with spacious kitchens, plenty of closet space and garden tubs. Enjoy on-site lake with surrounding walking trails, two pools and gym. Close to I-55 and the Byram Town Center.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Bradford Place
100 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$805
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$992
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Bradford Place in Byram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1286 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
326 Corral Cove
326 Corral Cove, Byram, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1239 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
360 Barfield Drive
360 Barfield Drive, Byram, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1374 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Results within 5 miles of Byram
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Belvedere Cove Apartments
2625 Belvedere Dr, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$510
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$720
1259 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
3229 Ridgeland Drive
3229 Ridgeland Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1330 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
155 Forest Hill Drive
155 Forest Hill Road, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom home with spacious floor plan. New floors, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, spacious living room, even a charming bay window. This home is ready for a new tenant.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2561 Crestleigh Manor
2561 Crestleigh Mnr, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$950
1172 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
3083 Suncrest Drive
3083 Suncrest Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$995
1590 sqft
Move in ready, recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. New floors, updated kitchen. carport, smart lock. Make this house your home today. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
653 Briarcliff Circle
653 Briarcliff Circle, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1181 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath for rent. New floors, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, 2 car carport, backyard and more. Come look at this home today.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
2961 Longwood Drive
2961 Longwood Drive, Jackson, MS
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$995
2007 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
622 Chelsea Drive
622 Chelsea Drive, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1342 sqft
MOVE IN READY. Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. New floors, updated bathrooms, garage, stainless steel appliances and more. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
313 Bald Cypress Cove
313 Bald Cypress Cv, Terry, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1550 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Results within 10 miles of Byram
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Beauregard Village
101 Mt Salus Rd, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$695
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1000 sqft
Beauregard Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated July 10 at 08:55am
7 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
$1,080
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Southwind, Richland
260 Lowe Cir, Richland, MS
1 Bedroom
$775
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1270 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Grand at Pearl
200 Colony Park Dr, Pearl, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$991
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1341 sqft
Just minutes from the Jackson Airport and the Outlets of Mississippi, and close to I-20. New energy-efficient apartments offer cost-efficient living. Pool, playground, clubhouse and gym all on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
509 Bruin Avenue
509 Bruin Avenue, Pearl, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1238 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
211 Kirkwood Drive
211 Kirkwood Drive, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1686 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
209 Spanish Oak Drive
209 Spanish Oak Drive, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2470 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.
Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
3026 Randolph Street
3026 Randolph Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$625
891 sqft
SUPER DEAL!!! 3 BEDROOM #MOVE IN READY! A MUST SEE! RECENTLY RENOVATED! HUD WELCOME!! SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY! APPLICATION FEE: $30
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
624 Berkshire Street
624 Berkshire Street, Clinton, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Check out this beautifully refreshed home today! Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature.