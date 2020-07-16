Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Byram, MS with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Byram renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particular...
Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Reserve of Byram
350 Byram Dr, Byram, MS
1 Bedroom
$844
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,084
1286 sqft
Conveniently located just off Highway 55 and Siwell Road. Tennis courts, jacuzzi, pool, car wash station and business center available to residents. Corporate housing also available.
Results within 5 miles of Byram
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Midsouth 301
301 Elton Rd, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$920
1275 sqft
MidSouth 301 is centrally located to I-55 near Byram, Mississippi. We offer 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer connections and 24-hour emergency maintenance.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
344 Cameron St
344 Cameron Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$895
1099 sqft
Nicely appointed three bedroom one bath single-family home, all new wood flooring and tile in the bathroom and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Byram
5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Reserve at Woodchase
131 Woodchase Park Dr, Clinton, MS
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,222
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,340
1306 sqft
Just off I-20 near Buddy Butts Park. Controlled access community with a swimming pool and fitness center. Units have wood-burning fireplaces, wood-style flooring and security alarms.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1202 Poplar Boulevard
1202 Poplar Boulevard, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1972 sqft
Belhaven house with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Yep, everyone gets their own bathroom. Copy and paste this link in your browser for an immersing experience: https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3034 Oxford Avenue
3034 Oxford Ave, Jackson, MS
1 Bedroom
$850
1502 sqft
If you're familiar with Oxford Ave. then you know that this won't last long. This is a great street, and a neighborhood filled with fun activity. This one (unlike most of the other duplexes on the street) has a screened in porch on the front.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
835 North Jefferson St
835 North Jefferson Street, Jackson, MS
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2658 sqft
Great Home for rent in historic Belhaven Heights Neighborhood. 4BR/4BA Recently Renovated with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, tall ceilings, formal dining room. Conveniently located to Millsaps, Belhaven and UMMC.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1319 PEACHTREE ST
1319 Peachtree Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
Adorable house in the heart of Historic Belhaven. Close to downtown, the medical corridor, local colleges and the new Belhaven Town Center! All wood floors throughout- no carpet. Built-ins, large closets and updated bathrooms. Off street parking.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1408 Pinehurst St
1408 Pinehurst Street, Jackson, MS
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful 3/2 for Rent in Historic Belhaven! - Now available for rent, this home has been wonderfully updated! It offers three spacious bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, a large open living area, updated kitchen, and so much more.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
209 Albermarle CV
209 Albermarle Avenue, Pearl, MS
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
209 Albermarle CV Available 08/07/20 Two Bed, One Bath Home For Rent in Pearl - This great property will be available in early August for new tenants! It is two bedrooms, one bathroom, and is in a great location.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3012 Oxford Ave
3012 Oxford Avenue, Jackson, MS
2 Bedrooms
$825
1713 sqft
If you're familiar with Oxford Ave. then you know that this won't last long. This is a great street, and a neighborhood filled with fun activity. You'll love living in the area.
City Guide for Byram, MS

Byram, Mississippi, is known as the Home of the Swinging Bridge. That's not an earthquake, that's just you walking. Built in 1905, the bridge was once the only way to cross the Pearl River at Byram. Since 1987 the Byram Swinging Bridge is only open to foot traffic -- and it's now an historical landmark.

Ranked as one of the ten best places to live in the hospitality state of Mississippi, by the MoVoTo Blog, Byram is a city in Hinds County with a population of roughly 11,400 as of the 2010 Census. Located adjacent to the much larger city of Jackson, Byram has a small town feel close to many big city amenities. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Byram, MS

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Byram renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

