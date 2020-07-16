11 Apartments for rent in Byram, MS with hardwood floors
Byram, Mississippi, is known as the Home of the Swinging Bridge. That's not an earthquake, that's just you walking. Built in 1905, the bridge was once the only way to cross the Pearl River at Byram. Since 1987 the Byram Swinging Bridge is only open to foot traffic -- and it's now an historical landmark.
Ranked as one of the ten best places to live in the hospitality state of Mississippi, by the MoVoTo Blog, Byram is a city in Hinds County with a population of roughly 11,400 as of the 2010 Census. Located adjacent to the much larger city of Jackson, Byram has a small town feel close to many big city amenities. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Byram renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.