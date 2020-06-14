28 Apartments for rent in Brandon, MS with hardwood floors
Home to a former Miss America, a magician, and a Medal of the Honor recipient, Brandon, Mississippi, has a little of everything.
As the seat of Rankin County and a hotbed of fascinating history, Brandon, Mississippi's population of over 21,000 has its hands full here. The city's provides a balanced mixture of educational spots like the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science and allows for the appreciation of nature. How do you, as a prospective resident, go about finding studio apartments or even condos for rent? Is there any way to simplify the search? Here's what you need to know about relocating to Brandon. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brandon renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.