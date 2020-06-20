All apartments in Brandon
Last updated June 7 2020 at 3:54 PM

2017 Rolling Hills Dr.

2017 Rolling Hill Dr · (601) 622-7322
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2017 Rolling Hill Dr, Brandon, MS 39042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1583 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnolia Real Estate Management Group, LLC 601-316-2556 DO NOT FILL OUT A RENTAL APPLICATION ON ZILLOW. Call Barry East at 601-622-7322. This house has been redone from top to bottom. New exterior siding, new garage door, new interior paint, new carpet, new hardwood floors, new appliances, new doors, new toilets, new mirrors, new master jetted tub, new light fixtures and new blinds. Back yard has a new french drain and sod. Credit score must be above 600, Monthly income must be 3 times the rent and rental history and criminal background will be checked.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

