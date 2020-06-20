2017 Rolling Hills Dr.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Magnolia Real Estate Management Group, LLC 601-316-2556 DO NOT FILL OUT A RENTAL APPLICATION ON ZILLOW. Call Barry East at 601-622-7322. This house has been redone from top to bottom. New exterior siding, new garage door, new interior paint, new carpet, new hardwood floors, new appliances, new doors, new toilets, new mirrors, new master jetted tub, new light fixtures and new blinds. Back yard has a new french drain and sod. Credit score must be above 600, Monthly income must be 3 times the rent and rental history and criminal background will be checked.