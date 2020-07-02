All apartments in Wright City
Wright City, MO
109 Hickory Trails Drive
Last updated July 2 2020

109 Hickory Trails Drive

109 Hickory Trails Drive · (636) 442-1333
Location

109 Hickory Trails Drive, Wright City, MO 63390

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This spacious home has every upgrade you could imagine! (3 BED/2 BATH). They include vaulted ceilings, tile backsplash in the kitchen, large center island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, freshly painted custom neutral colored paint job throughout, framed windows, walk-in closets, upgraded carriage doors on an oversized 2-car garage, garage door openers, 6 panel doors, and upgraded water/light fixtures throughout the house! Home is completely empty, schedule your appointment now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Hickory Trails Drive have any available units?
109 Hickory Trails Drive has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 Hickory Trails Drive have?
Some of 109 Hickory Trails Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 Hickory Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 Hickory Trails Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Hickory Trails Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 Hickory Trails Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wright City.
Does 109 Hickory Trails Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 Hickory Trails Drive offers parking.
Does 109 Hickory Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 Hickory Trails Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Hickory Trails Drive have a pool?
No, 109 Hickory Trails Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 Hickory Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 Hickory Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Hickory Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Hickory Trails Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Hickory Trails Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Hickory Trails Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
