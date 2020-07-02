109 Hickory Trails Drive

Amenities
This spacious home has every upgrade you could imagine! (3 BED/2 BATH). They include vaulted ceilings, tile backsplash in the kitchen, large center island, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, freshly painted custom neutral colored paint job throughout, framed windows, walk-in closets, upgraded carriage doors on an oversized 2-car garage, garage door openers, 6 panel doors, and upgraded water/light fixtures throughout the house! Home is completely empty, schedule your appointment now!