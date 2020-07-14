303 Shadow Trace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This newer home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, MAIN FLOOR laundry, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen, laundry, baths), center island, custom neutral colored paint job throughout, framed windows, taller baseboards, adult sized cabinets in bathrooms with marble countertops, walk-in closets, upgraded carriage doors, garage door openers, brick mailboxes, 6 panel doors, and upgraded water/light fixtures throughout the house!