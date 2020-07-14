All apartments in Wentzville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

303 Shadow Trace Drive

303 Shadow Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

303 Shadow Trace Drive, Wentzville, MO 63385

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This newer home has every upgrade you could imagine! They include vaulted ceilings, rounded corners, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, MAIN FLOOR laundry, maple cabinets with "soft close", ceramic tile (in kitchen, laundry, baths), center island, custom neutral colored paint job throughout, framed windows, taller baseboards, adult sized cabinets in bathrooms with marble countertops, walk-in closets, upgraded carriage doors, garage door openers, brick mailboxes, 6 panel doors, and upgraded water/light fixtures throughout the house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Shadow Trace Drive have any available units?
303 Shadow Trace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wentzville, MO.
What amenities does 303 Shadow Trace Drive have?
Some of 303 Shadow Trace Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Shadow Trace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
303 Shadow Trace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Shadow Trace Drive pet-friendly?
No, 303 Shadow Trace Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wentzville.
Does 303 Shadow Trace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 303 Shadow Trace Drive offers parking.
Does 303 Shadow Trace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 Shadow Trace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Shadow Trace Drive have a pool?
No, 303 Shadow Trace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 303 Shadow Trace Drive have accessible units?
No, 303 Shadow Trace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Shadow Trace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Shadow Trace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Shadow Trace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 303 Shadow Trace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
