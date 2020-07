Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful Main Floor Unit You Have to See To Believe! Close to the City Park and Pool this property was converted from a single family residence to a 2-family all-electric residence in 2013-2014. There's plenty of room with 1200 sq ft of living space, 9 ft ceilings, 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops and shaker-style cabinets with a center island....any cook's delight! The big open living room is the perfect place to relax and enjoy yourself or to entertain family and friends! The laundry even comes complete with washer/dryer. There is plenty of Storage in the Basement. Water/Sewer/Trash included. No Pets. Don't miss out on this Great Find!