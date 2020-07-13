91 Apartments for rent in Twin Oaks, MO with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
25 Units Available
Villages of Twin Oaks
1300 Big Bend Road, Twin Oaks, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,216
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Results within 1 mile of Twin Oaks
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
3 Units Available
Park Commons
600 Park Commons Ct, Valley Park, MO
1 Bedroom
$965
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1043 sqft
Conveniently located complex in the suburbs of St. Louis, close to the I-44, Simpson Park and the Museum of Transportation. Amenities include a cyber cafe, swimming pool and cabana.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Country Lane Woods
1586 Beacon Woods Court
1586 Beacon Woods Court, Manchester, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2086 sqft
Welcome to this newly rehabbed 3 bed 2 bath home that is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a walkable, friendly neighborhood. Backing to wooded common ground, the location is peaceful and private.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
122 Rutherglen Drive
122 Rutherglen Street, Valley Park, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1002 sqft
THIS WELL MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, SPLIT LEVEL HOME HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH A 2-CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE. IT IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO HWYS. THE SUBDIVISION HAS A POOL. THERE IS A VAULTED CEILING IN LIVING, DINING, AND KITCHEN.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
895 Forest Avenue
895 Forest Avenue, Valley Park, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1085 sqft
Quality abounds in this two bedroom, two bath condo. The Kitchen boasts 42'' sold maple cabinets, Granite counters, stainless steel appliances including smooth top self-cleaning range, built-in microwave, dishwasher AND refrigerator.
Results within 5 miles of Twin Oaks
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford Manors
724 Overlook Circle Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$806
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
905 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County. Near West County Mall, Castlewood State Park, and several entertainment venues is Waterford Manors Apartments.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:14am
12 Units Available
Prospect Creek
414 Point Return Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$761
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
878 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,152
1147 sqft
Located in a quiet, comfortable community, this complex is right near an array of restaurants as well as West County Mall, Chesterfield outlets and more. These loft-style units include private patios/balconies and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Reflection Cove
13992 Reflection Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$970
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1143 sqft
Reflection Cove luxury apartments were recently renovated and come with all the modern conveniences, such as hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and dishwashers. Community has putting greens, media room, pool, sauna, dog parks, and business center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Country Lane Woods
Waterford West
1040 Huntington Hill Dr, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$831
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
896 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Enjoy convenient apartment living in West County.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Kirkwood Bluffs
1157 Timberbrook Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$862
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1222 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. West St. Louis County offers an ideal balance between living in a rural, woodland-like setting and having easy access to a thriving metropolis.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 12:21am
$
4 Units Available
Village Green
ReNew Chesterfield
2150 Village Green Pkwy, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
9 Units Available
Madison Rockwood
170 Steamboat Ln, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$983
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1580 sqft
This charming community is five miles from Route 40 and I-64. The community offers tennis courts, racquetball courts, an outdoor pool, spa and a fitness center. Homes offer large floor plans with washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Greenmar
1054 Green Mountain Ct, Fenton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$804
780 sqft
Greenmar Apartments in Fenton, MO are conveniently located near the Interstate. Units include dishwashers. A pool and picnic area are onsite for all your outdoor relaxation needs.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Village Green
Village Green
14441 Village Green Pky, Chesterfield, MO
1 Bedroom
$867
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,102
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1228 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Chesterfield, Mo in West St. Louis County is a peaceful neighborhood with unique shopping areas, scenic parks, two excellent school districts, and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Retreat at Seven Trails
500 Seven Trails Dr, Ballwin, MO
1 Bedroom
$830
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$928
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units available. Four community swimming pools, basketball court, picnic area and more. Includes on-site maintenance and management. Apartments have extra storage, washer/dryer, dishwasher and refrigerator.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
27 Units Available
Park Meadows Apartments
398 Enchanted Pkwy, Manchester, MO
1 Bedroom
$835
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
2015 sqft
Minutes to I-270. Apartments and townhomes with features such as private entries, home offices, finished basements and balconies in a landscaped community with an outdoor hot tub and swimming pool. Off-street and carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
27 Units Available
Alinea at Town & Country
12831 Daylight Drive, Des Peres, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,302
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alinea at Town & Country in Des Peres. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2095 Penncross Ct
2095 Penncross Court, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Great 3 bed, 2 bath home Located in Fenton - Great three bedroom, 2 bath ranch with garage in Fenton. Located near schools, parks, shopping, hospital, and a major highway.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
822 South Ballas Road
822 South Ballas Road, Kirkwood, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1174 sqft
Adorable ranch in Kirkwood schools! Hardwood floors throughout most of the main level, fenced in yard, partially finished basement - this one is move in ready! You'll love the open living room and dining room, which flow nicely into the kitchen

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15 Summerhill Lane
15 Summerhill Lane, Town and Country, MO
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2446 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a luxury home in Town and Country. Wonderfully open floor plan as you enter. Open kitchen with Viking appliances over looking a beautiful stone fireplace and tons of custom wood work. Master suite and bathroom on main floor.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
539 Weidman
539 Weidman Road, St. Louis County, MO
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
1824 sqft
This stunning brick front home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, 3 car over sized garage, on a private street.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Wildwood
374 Champion Way
374 Champion Way Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
3100 sqft
Luxury Villa! A contemporary three bedroom, and four bath condo with upscale finishes. Over 3,000 square feet of living space including a loft and finished walkout lower level family room/multi-media room, 2 story entry foyer & trendy staircase.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Village Green
14471 Bantry Lane
14471 Bantry Lane, Chesterfield, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1267 sqft
Luxury Condominium located in West St. Louis County, Manors at Village Green offers instant access to expressways, entertainment, convenient shopping, fine or casual dining and much more within walking distance.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive
274 Windy Acres Estates Drive, Ballwin, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3136 sqft
THIS 2-STORY, 4 BEDRM AND 3.5 BATH HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR SHOPPING, PARKS, AND RECREATION CENTER. THE OPEN ENTRY FOYER LEADS YOU TO THE FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM IS COMPLETE WITH A FIREPLACE.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Twin Oaks, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Twin Oaks apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

