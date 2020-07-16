Apartment List
114 Apartments for rent in Sugar Creek, MO with hardwood floors

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
11804 Felton St.
11804 Felton Street, Sugar Creek, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
960 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled Home - Located just north of Hwy 24 in Sugar Creek, this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home has been fully remodeled and is not ready for a new resident! This home sits on a beautiful corner lot with tons of room for the
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Creek

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairland Heights
1231 S Franklin Ave
1231 South Franklin Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
700 sqft
Coming soon, August 1: Currently occupied. No showings yet. Nice duplex near Van Horn High School and bus lines. Off street parking and a full basement make this unit an excellent value. These nice units do not come with kitchen appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Creek
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1337 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 188

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$750
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Town Hall
518 E College St
518 East College Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
1035 sqft
Charming Independence home $825 - House 2 bd/1ba + 2 BONUS ROOMS! - 518 E College St, Independence, MO 64050 Charming 2 bd/1ba home with additional bonus room downstairs in the partially finished basement AND another bonus room upstairs in the attic.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Rockwood
2409 S Crescent Ave
2409 South Crescent Avenue, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
COMING SOON!! 3 Bdrm in Independence MO - Super Cute 3 Bedroom Ranch available SOON! Nicely remodeled home, and large yard perfect for summer entertaining.

1 of 27

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Mill Creek
1808 North Kiger Road
1808 North Kiger Road, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1800 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bed/2 Bath Ranch with 4th nonconforming bedroom in walkout basement. New interior and exterior paint, BRAND NEW kitchen cabinets and countertops, new LVP flooring and refinished hardwoods.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
158 S Leonard - 1
158 S Leonard St, Liberty, MO
1 Bedroom
$815
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 158 S Leonard - 1 in Liberty. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Gracemor-randolph Corners
8200 Northeast 51st Street
8200 Northeast 51st Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1446 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! This home is perfect for you! You'll have to see the the improvements such as refinished wood floors, interior paint, 6 panel doors, updated

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Rockwood
9818 E 29th St
9818 East 29th Street, Independence, MO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$950
1288 sqft
Coming soon, Available July 17. Our crew is there cleaning and making repairs so drop in and look around . Nice home with 3BR on the main floor and 2BR in the basement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Blue Ridge
8715 East 7 Street
8715 East 7th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
750 sqft
Coming soon, August 1. Currently occupied, so no showings at this time. Nice duplex on a cul de sac, with a basement garage, plus 2 more surface parking spots. This end unit has a grassy back yard.
Results within 10 miles of Sugar Creek
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 01:00 AM
$
39 Units Available
Crown Center
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Brand New, Immediate Occupancy! Call today to schedule your tour of City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City & secure your apartment home or penthouse! Live a life of style and sophistication at City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
34 Units Available
River Market
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,014
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,144
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Hanover Place
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 16 at 12:31 AM
11 Units Available
Westside North
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1052 sqft
Gorgeous loft apartments, dedicated parking, and community green space in a wonderful neighborhood on the west side. Switzer Lofts is a 114 unit loft located off 18th and Madison in Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 16 at 12:27 AM
$
21 Units Available
Beacon Hills
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
12 Units Available
Blackburn
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$891
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1000 sqft
Come home to exceptional living in Independence, MO at Cornerstone Apartments! Find all the room you need in two spacious floor plan layouts that include all the comforts of home.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
18 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 179

Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
31 Units Available
Central Hyde Park
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
958 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
18 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,543
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
36 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,235
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
27 Units Available
Highland Manor
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr, Independence, MO
1 Bedroom
$922
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1337 sqft
Yards from South Arrowhead Drive and I-70. Luxury homes, fully furnished with a modern kitchen. Recently renovated apartments and condos include a fireplace and carpeting. Community includes a volleyball court, pool and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
31 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Commerce Tower
911 Main St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$942
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1222 sqft
Near I-29 and I-70. Luxury apartments with lots of onsite amenities, including an indoor dog park, outdoor kitchen, and resort-style amenities. Spacious floor plans with large windows with a city view.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
$
6 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$885
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Sugar Creek, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Sugar Creek renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

