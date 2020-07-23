Apartment List
116 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sugar Creek, MO

116 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Sugar Creek, MO

2 bedroom apartments in Sugar Creek are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedro... Read Guide >

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
10417 E Gill Street
10417 Gill Street, Sugar Creek, MO
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
10417 E Gill St - 10417 E Gill St is a 2 bed 1 bath home located in Sugar Creek, MO! -2 bed -1 bath -W/D Connections -Carpet -Dishwasher -Basement Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit). We DO NOT accept Section 8.
Results within 1 mile of Sugar Creek

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Fairland Heights
1231 S Franklin Ave
1231 South Franklin Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
Nice duplex near Van Horn High School and bus lines. Off street parking and a full basement make this unit an excellent value. These nice units do not come with kitchen appliances.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1601 Concord Court
1601 Concord Court, Jackson County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$995
{1601} Fully Remodeled Duplex + Two Car Garage + Finished Basement + Fort Osage School District - Charming town home available immediately! Spacious living room with tall ceilings and charming fireplace! Eat in Kitchen with tons of cabinet space
Results within 5 miles of Sugar Creek
Verified

1 of 32

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Riss Lake
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$797
883 sqft
A comfortable retreat, these pet-friendly apartments are centrally-located and come in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include walk-in closets, fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and microwaves in most units.
Verified

1 of 60

5 Units Available
5 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1183 sqft
Newly updated townhomes with in-unit laundry and custom finishes. Cats and dogs allowed. Enjoy use of the on-site playground. Close to Worlds of Fun, a top-notch amusement park. Minutes from I-35.
Verified

1 of 48

18 Units Available
18 Units Available
Jefferson Park Apartments
1220 Missouri Ct, Liberty, MO
2 Bedrooms
$810
847 sqft
Colonial-style units with air conditioning, all kitchen appliances, hook-up for washer and dryer and extra storage space. Wheelchair-accessible, clubhouse, BBQ area, pool, courtyard and 24-hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 188

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Hill Haven
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$855
944 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Ample community amenities, like a billiards table, pool and media room. Easy access to I-435 for a smooth commute. Enjoy nature at Big Shoal Greenway.
Verified

1 of 32

6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Glendale
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
876 sqft
Stone Oak Apartments, a quiet retreat nestled in Independence, Missouri. You will love Stone Oak's park-like setting while still being conveniently close to major highways.
Verified

1 of 26

Contact for Availability
Contact for Availability
Bridger
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
950 sqft
Brookstone Village in a pet-friendly, income-restricted community. To qualify for our program, your total household income must be below the following guidelines, based on the number of people living in the townhome.

1 of 29

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Hanthorn
352 E Partridge Ave
352 East Partridge Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bd/1.5 ba Bellevista Independence Condo $1000 MUST SEE! - 352 E Partridge Ave, Independence, MO 64055 2 bd/1.5 ba beautiful condo - all on one level - centrally located in Bellevista community.

1 of 6

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
North India Mound
5502 NORLEDGE AVE
5502 Norledge Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
816 sqft
2 Bedroom House - All electric - 2 Bedroom House in northeast. All electric and no gas bill, discounted rate. Qualifications are: Combined income of 3 times the monthly rent, good rental history, or cosign by family member for students.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Rock Creek South
3303 S Oxford Ave
3303 South Oxford Avenue, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
825 sqft
Spacious downstairs 2BR apartment in a Triplex with central AC. Off street parking and storage. Independence schools. In unit Laundry hook ups. We provide hook-ups for your kitchen and laundry appliances.

1 of 5

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
North Blue Ridge
549 Blue Ridge Blvd
549 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$600
944 sqft
Our crews are cleaning it today. Drop in to see this wonderful little house. This classic 1918 Craftsman home is on a large corner lot on top of the hill. It has 2 BR upstairs.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
North Blue Ridge
8715 East 7 Street
8715 East 7th Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$650
750 sqft
Coming soon, August 1. Currently occupied, so no showings at this time. Nice duplex on a cul de sac, with a basement garage, plus 2 more surface parking spots. This end unit has a grassy back yard.

1 of 9

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
Town Hall
906 East Frederick Street
906 Frederick Street, Independence, MO
2 Bedrooms
$675
800 sqft
Come see this gorgeous newly renovated top floor 2 bed 1 bath apartment. Private balcony right outside your bedroom! It is equipped with luxurious LVT flooring throughout the unit. Updated amenities throughout the kitchen and bathroom.
Results within 10 miles of Sugar Creek
Verified

1 of 39

18 Units Available
18 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1250 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

6 Units Available
$
6 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified

1 of 18

32 Units Available
32 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
936 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown, Quality Hill is just steps away from the best of what Kansas City has to offer.
Verified

1 of 29

38 Units Available
$
38 Units Available
The Downtown Loop
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,802
1279 sqft
New construction in the historic Quality Hill neighborhood near I-35 and I-670. Panoramic views of downtown Kansas City. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances and granite counters.
Verified

1 of 46

20 Units Available
$
20 Units Available
Beacon Hills
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified

1 of 19

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Crossroads
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1950 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified

1 of 4

11 Units Available
11 Units Available
Crossroads
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

9 Units Available
9 Units Available
Crossroads
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
Verified

1 of 40

107 Units Available
$
107 Units Available
Crown Center
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom apartments in Sugar Creek, MO

2 bedroom apartments in Sugar Creek are an excellent choice for roommates, a small family, or anyone who needs more space. Consider the layout and square footage of the 2 bedroom apartments you tour to determine what works best for your needs.

Look for 2 bedroom apartments in Sugar Creek near public transportation or ample parking, green space, dining, and entertainment. Whatever your lifestyle, make sure the 2 bedroom apartments on your search align with the amenities that enhance your quality of life.

You may be able to score a deal on 2 bedroom apartments in Sugar Creek that offer a less desirable layout. One bedroom may serve as the master with its own bathroom, with the other being smaller and with a shared common bathroom.

Outdoor space is also a factor when looking for 2 bedroom apartments. Ask about shared rooftop terraces, private balconies, and garden space to enjoy some fresh air and sunny days.

