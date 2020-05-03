All apartments in Sugar Creek
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

314 N Forest Avenue

314 North Forest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

314 North Forest Avenue, Sugar Creek, MO 64054

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Sugar Creek Single Family Home Totally Remodeled - This Sugar Creek Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Home has been remodeled with Beautiful hard wood floors and tile. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and built in Microwave. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. There is a basement with laundry room with extra storage. There is a private driveway for off-street parking and a 1 car garage with opener. Nice Deck off Kitchen and totally fenced in Backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent is $1050.00 per Month

(RLNE5693291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

