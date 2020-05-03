314 N Forest Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Sugar Creek Single Family Home Totally Remodeled - This Sugar Creek Home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Home has been remodeled with Beautiful hard wood floors and tile. The kitchen includes the following appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and built in Microwave. There is a gas furnace and electric central air. There is a basement with laundry room with extra storage. There is a private driveway for off-street parking and a 1 car garage with opener. Nice Deck off Kitchen and totally fenced in Backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. Sorry no Vouchers

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent is $1050.00 per Month



(RLNE5693291)