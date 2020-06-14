Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

64 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in St. Peters, MO

Finding an apartment in St. Peters that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
8 Units Available
Celtic Crossing
1200 Belfast Drive, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,036
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1410 sqft
Celtic Crossing Apartments in St. Peters, MO offers luxury living and a convenient location at your fingertips. St.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
16 Units Available
Sun River Village
100 Broadridge Ln, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
$904
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
931 sqft
Spacious apartments on tree-lined property. Natural light and fireplaces. Units have walk-in closets and air conditioning. Located along the Missouri River. Tennis court and indoor pool on site.
Last updated June 12 at 09:43am
12 Units Available
PURE St. Peters Apartments
2100 Pure St, St. Peters, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1080 sqft
PURE St. Peters offers modern 1 and 2 bedroom apartments, with amazing walkability to shops, restaurants and stores.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
1 Unit Available
93 Jane Drive
93 Jane Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1508 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications 3 Bedroom 2 Bath ranch, 2 car garage, large deck off of the back of the house with an unfinished basement.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
524 Bardic Circle
524 Bardic Circle, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1519 sqft
Beautiful spacious apartment in an elite neighborhood across Harvester Church - 3 Bed 2 Bath apartment for renewable Sub-lease with a great lawn and road view with good on-demand maintenance personnel 24/7.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Cave Springs Estates
1 Unit Available
1354 Blue Ridge
1354 Blue Ridge Drive, St. Peters, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1756 sqft
Finished family room, bedroom and bath in basement with walkout to fenced back yard. Deposit $1475. New carpet and paint throughout. Pets okay subject to approval and $500 per pet deposit and $25 per month per pet. Agent is Owner.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
450 Benton Drive
450 Benton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1051 sqft
This rental condo is packed with features that will delight you! It is located in a quiet corner on the ground floor (no steps!), with a gorgeous patio that has space for your grill.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
430 Benton Drive
430 Benton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1051 sqft
Enjoy carefree condo living in this spacious 2nd floor home with great features: Open floor plan, bay windows, generous bedroom sizes & closets, storage unit, private laundry room for your full-sized washer & electric dryer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2292 Highland Hill
2292 Highland Hill Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
Perfectly located 2 bed, 1 bath unit. Unit is all electric with private washer/dryer hook ups located in the downstairs storage locker. This 888 sqft unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, access to subdivision pool, and free trash service.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hickory Ridge
1 Unit Available
30 Amberly
30 Amberly Drive, St. Peters, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1362 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
883 Boca Raton
883 Boca Raton Drive, St. Peters, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL CURRENT TENANT VACATES, DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT TENANTS. Perfectly located 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse.
Results within 1 mile of St. Peters
Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
20 Units Available
Capital at St. Charles
10 San Miguel Dr, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$840
2 Bedrooms
$905
Renovated apartments in a modern community, just off Interstate 70. Fitness center, on-site maintenance, swimming pool, package receiving services and clubhouse. Spacious apartments overlook the grounds. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 13 at 07:02pm
47 Units Available
Sunbrook
3600 Harry S Truman Ext, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$695
326 sqft
1 Bedroom
$744
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
614 sqft
The beautifully renovated Sunbrook Apartments have all of the features and amenities you look for in a home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Harmony Ridge
1601 Cottleville Pkwy, Cottleville, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1277 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Harmony Ridge in Cottleville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:04am
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Fountainview
1000 Fountainview Circle, St. Charles, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,175
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1310 sqft
Experience the finest apartments in St. Charles, Missouri at The Reserve at Fountainview.

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Sunny Meadows Estates
1 Unit Available
40 Gary Glen Drive
40 Gary Glen Drive, St. Charles County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1040 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sunny Meadows Estates
1 Unit Available
10 Gary Glen Dr
10 Gary Glen Drive, St. Charles County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and plenty of space for everything you need! - This is the home you have been looking for! This well maintained Split-Level home features

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
134 Shirley Ridge Drive
134 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1224 sqft
Spacious 2BR/2BA third-floor condo with 1 car garage for lease in the beautiful Meadow Ridge subdivision. Two master suites with tons of natural light and access to the private patio.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
211 Shirley Ridge Drive
211 Shirleyridge Drive, St. Charles County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1020 sqft
Beautifully updated and spacious 2BR/1BA ground level condo for lease in Meadow Ridge subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
3331 Eagles Hill
3331 Eagles Hill Ridge, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 2.
Results within 5 miles of St. Peters
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
36 Units Available
The Trace Apartments
1100 Vogt Drive, Weldon Spring, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,150
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1478 sqft
The Trace Apartments In a world that seems to be constantly on, it’s nice to hit the off switch when you come home at the end of a hectic day.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Promenade at New Town
3301 Domain St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$935
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1058 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Promenade at New Town staff.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Residences At Streets Of St Charles
1650 Beale St, St. Charles, MO
Studio
$940
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1168 sqft
Situated in the Streets of Charles development. Apartment amenities include wood-finish plank floors and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Select homes boast Missouri River views. Community features an infinity pool, gym and complimentary garage parking.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in St. Peters, MO

Finding an apartment in St. Peters that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

