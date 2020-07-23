Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:00 AM

82 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in St. Ann, MO

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Pear Tree
4616 Country Ln, St. Ann, MO
2 Bedrooms
$977
927 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. North St. Louis County provides a high quality of life for its residents. With thriving neighborhoods and the best in convenience, service, and entertainment, North St. Louis County has it all.
Results within 5 miles of St. Ann
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 23 at 06:23 AM
7 Units Available
Haven on the Lake
2050 Lakerun Ct, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1136 sqft
Many facilities for active residents, including an indoor racquetball court, tennis court, resort-style swimming pools, stocked fishing lake, and fitness center with free weights. Close to Creve Coeur Lake.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
3 Units Available
Vanguard Heights
10362 Old Olive Street Rd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,204
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vanguard Heights in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
20 Units Available
Downtown Creve Coeur
Kings Landing
618 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1204 sqft
Homes with full-size washers, 9-foot ceilings, and linen closets. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym, a coffee bar, and a courtyard. Minutes away from local dining and shopping area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
19 Units Available
The Pavilion
2207 Summerhouse Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$878
811 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Maryland Heights is a great place to live, work, and visit. It is home to more than 27,000 residents, 1,700 businesses, and numerous dining, recreation, and entertainment opportunities.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
24 Units Available
Whisper Hollow
12430 Whisper Hollow Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
925 sqft
Maryland Heights apartments that fuse style with comfort. Bathtubs, air conditioning and carpets in spacious units. Tennis court, coffee bar and sauna all located on the site. A short walk from Quiet Hollow Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Olivette
Bonhomme Village Apartments
1124 Bonhomme Lake Dr, Olivette, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
977 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Olivette, Mo is "in the center of it all". This small community is home to Bonhomme Village Apartments, a luxurious property with a contemporary and green atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Cedar Trace
2000 McKelvey Hill Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$885
1072 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans with private balconies or patios. Central heat and air ensure year-round comfort. There are several on-site laundry facilities. Quick access to Interstate 270.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
15 Units Available
University City
Vanguard Crossing
8342 Delcrest Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1247 sqft
Great location, off of I-170 and close to shops and restaurants. Units feature laundry, granite counters and stainless steel. Community includes pool, parking, gym and car wash.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
15 Units Available
Boulder Springs
1895 Boulder Springs Dr, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1191 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Creve Coeur is a thriving community in central St. Louis County with a rich history, acres of parkland, hundreds of businesses and a number of high-tech office parks.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
University City
The Oaks on Bonhomme
8669 Old Towne Dr, University City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$976
1256 sqft
In-person tours by appointment. Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within University City.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 01:22 AM
$
38 Units Available
Clayton
The Barton
8500 Maryland Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,715
1073 sqft
Easy access to I-170 and Ladue Crossing, right on the Greenway Trail. Personal wine storage, heated saltwater swimming pool, BBQ and grilling facilities, and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
Hazelwood Forest
240 Chapel Ridge Dr, Hazelwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$759
915 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments I
10900 Oak Forest Parkway Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
The living spaces at Oak Forest Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won’t find in any other apartments for rent in Saint Louis.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 21 at 08:09 PM
Contact for Availability
Oak Forest Apartments II
10902 Oak Forest Parkway Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
Welcome to Oak Forest Apartments, a residential community featuring One and Two bedroom apartments in Saint Louis, MO.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Olivette
Eden Rock Apartments
9472 Olive St. Apt B, Olivette, MO
2 Bedrooms
$890
851 sqft
Located in the heart of St. Louis County in the AAA rated Ladue School District, Eden Rock is a hidden treasure in Olivette. Just minutes from Stacy Park. Close to Monsanto, Danforth Science Center, Mercy Hospital and Barnes West County Hospital.

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
7417 Burcke Drive
7417 Burke Drive, Hazelwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1005 sqft
Spacious townhome with partially finished private basement and many updates.Main level features bright and open living room, bath and brand-new kitchen.Two very spacious bedroom and a full bath upstairs.

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
309 Imperial Dr
309 Imperial Drive, Hazelwood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
988 sqft
COMING SOON! Great house in a great area of hazelwood this house will rehab and lease out fast.

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1817 Basston Drive
1817 Basston Drive, Maryland Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1434 sqft
What a great opportunity to live in a lovely townhouse in Maryland Heights! Just moments from Westport's restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, or a quick drive over the river to St.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
660 Materdie Ln. #204
660 Materdei Lane, Florissant, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
1044 sqft
660 Materdie Ln.
Results within 10 miles of St. Ann
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:42 AM
20 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 06:32 AM
20 Units Available
Cheltenham
Lofts at the Highlands
1031 W Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1399 sqft
Welcome home to Lofts at the Highlands in St. Louis, MO. Offering a variety of layouts including one two and three bedroom apartment homes, Lofts at the Highlands is the perfect place to live, work and play.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 23 at 06:15 AM
$
8 Units Available
Clayton
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
24 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in St. Ann, MO

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in St. Ann offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in St. Ann offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in St. Ann. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

