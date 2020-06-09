1120 Rhea Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669678



A coveted rental home in St. Louis! Your next home includes:

-3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

-Hardwood floors

-Fresh paint

-Fenced yard

-Central air

-Washer/dryer hookup

-Storage in back



Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, cashier's check, money order, or Paylease Cash Pay.



This property comes in as-is condition.



|Amenities: Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.