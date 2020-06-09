All apartments in Spanish Lake
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1120 Rhea Avenue

1120 Rhea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Rhea Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO 63138
Spanish Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1669678

A coveted rental home in St. Louis! Your next home includes:
-3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
-Hardwood floors
-Fresh paint
-Fenced yard
-Central air
-Washer/dryer hookup
-Storage in back

Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, cashier's check, money order, or Paylease Cash Pay.

This property comes in as-is condition.

|Amenities: Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Rhea Avenue have any available units?
1120 Rhea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spanish Lake, MO.
Is 1120 Rhea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Rhea Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Rhea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Rhea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spanish Lake.
Does 1120 Rhea Avenue offer parking?
No, 1120 Rhea Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Rhea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Rhea Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Rhea Avenue have a pool?
No, 1120 Rhea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Rhea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1120 Rhea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Rhea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Rhea Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Rhea Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1120 Rhea Avenue has units with air conditioning.
