Smithville, MO
1204 Viola Street
Last updated March 19 2020

1204 Viola Street

1204 Viola St · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Viola St, Smithville, MO 64089

Amenities

pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The home features a living room fireplace, a ceiling fan, a master bath with a jacuzzi tub, and a half bath in the finished basement. The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Viola Street have any available units?
1204 Viola Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smithville, MO.
Is 1204 Viola Street currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Viola Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Viola Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Viola Street is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Viola Street offer parking?
No, 1204 Viola Street does not offer parking.
Does 1204 Viola Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Viola Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Viola Street have a pool?
No, 1204 Viola Street does not have a pool.
Does 1204 Viola Street have accessible units?
No, 1204 Viola Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Viola Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1204 Viola Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Viola Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Viola Street does not have units with air conditioning.
