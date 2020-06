Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

311 W Grace Available 11/15/19 3 Bed 2 Bath with Open Kitchen and Family Room ~ Great Family Neighborhood! - Newer home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and an oversized 2 car garage! The dining room connects the living room to the kitchen and bar area! All bedrooms are spacious and newly carpeted with walk-in closets. To view this home and others visit cantrell.company/rent.



Requirements:

600 or higher credit score

Must make more than 3x the monthly rent



No Cats Allowed



