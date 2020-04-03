All apartments in Pleasant Hill
Find more places like 2129 Sunset Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pleasant Hill, MO
/
2129 Sunset Circle
Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:46 PM

2129 Sunset Circle

2129 Sunset Circle · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Pleasant Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2129 Sunset Circle, Pleasant Hill, MO 64080

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2016 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great location and easy access to get around the city. This home has a lot of space and offers 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, eat in kitchen with appliances, formal dining room and a 2 car attached garage. Nice open floor plan making it easy to keep an eye on whats going on in different parts of the home.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 Sunset Circle have any available units?
2129 Sunset Circle has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2129 Sunset Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2129 Sunset Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 Sunset Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 Sunset Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2129 Sunset Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2129 Sunset Circle does offer parking.
Does 2129 Sunset Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 Sunset Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 Sunset Circle have a pool?
No, 2129 Sunset Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2129 Sunset Circle have accessible units?
No, 2129 Sunset Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 Sunset Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 Sunset Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 Sunset Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2129 Sunset Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2129 Sunset Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Pleasant Hill 3 BedroomsPleasant Hill Apartments with Garage
Pleasant Hill Apartments with ParkingPleasant Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Pleasant Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MO
Raymore, MOMerriam, KSGrain Valley, MOWarrensburg, MOGardner, KSRoeland Park, KSKearney, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity