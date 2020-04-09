All apartments in Old Jamestown
6183 Silver Fox Drive
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:08 PM

6183 Silver Fox Drive

6183 Silver Fox Drive · (618) 414-3889
Location

6183 Silver Fox Drive, Old Jamestown, MO 63034

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this newly renovated 3 bed 2 bath home in Florissant! This home has been completely updated with beautiful new flooring, sleek new cabinets, modern new fixtures, and neutral colored fresh paint. It has all the fixings for the perfect home. The only thing missing is YOU! Contact our leasing team today to find out how to make this your new home! (314) 200-0607

To view more homes and submit your application, visit our website: www.premierpropertymemphis.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6183 Silver Fox Drive have any available units?
6183 Silver Fox Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6183 Silver Fox Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6183 Silver Fox Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6183 Silver Fox Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6183 Silver Fox Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6183 Silver Fox Drive offer parking?
No, 6183 Silver Fox Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6183 Silver Fox Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6183 Silver Fox Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6183 Silver Fox Drive have a pool?
No, 6183 Silver Fox Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6183 Silver Fox Drive have accessible units?
No, 6183 Silver Fox Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6183 Silver Fox Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6183 Silver Fox Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6183 Silver Fox Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6183 Silver Fox Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
