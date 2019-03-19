2201 Southeast Owings Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in Oak Grove, this lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 2 car garage. Newer carpet throughout this lovely home. The dining area has a glass door to the back patio/deck perfect for your grill and BBQ Dinners. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space for storage and a dining room. Basement is unfinished but has plenty of room for storage.



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.