Home
/
Oak Grove, MO
/
2201 Southeast Owings Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2201 Southeast Owings Street

2201 S Owing St · No Longer Available
Location

2201 S Owing St, Oak Grove, MO 64075

Located in Oak Grove, this lovely home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 2 car garage. Newer carpet throughout this lovely home. The dining area has a glass door to the back patio/deck perfect for your grill and BBQ Dinners. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet space for storage and a dining room. Basement is unfinished but has plenty of room for storage.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,045, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,045, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Southeast Owings Street have any available units?
2201 Southeast Owings Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, MO.
What amenities does 2201 Southeast Owings Street have?
Some of 2201 Southeast Owings Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Southeast Owings Street currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Southeast Owings Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Southeast Owings Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Southeast Owings Street is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Southeast Owings Street offer parking?
Yes, 2201 Southeast Owings Street offers parking.
Does 2201 Southeast Owings Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2201 Southeast Owings Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Southeast Owings Street have a pool?
No, 2201 Southeast Owings Street does not have a pool.
Does 2201 Southeast Owings Street have accessible units?
No, 2201 Southeast Owings Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2201 Southeast Owings Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Southeast Owings Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2201 Southeast Owings Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2201 Southeast Owings Street does not have units with air conditioning.

