Last updated June 14 2020 at 11:02 AM

124 Apartments for rent in North Kansas City, MO with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Kansas City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 10 at 02:08pm
North Kansas City
4 Units Available
CityView Apartments
2600 CityView Dr, North Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
1044 sqft
Luxury community offers park-like setting, social events, pool and sand volleyball. Minutes from Downtown, City Market and Downtown Airport. Residents live in units with 9- to 13-foot ceilings, washer/dryer sets and ice maker.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
North Kansas City
1 Unit Available
715 Armour Road-710
715 Armour Road, North Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$935
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable Standard/A3 Historic 9-story brick building with large loft-style apartments in North Kansas City featuring renovated, spacious studio, one and two bedroom units.
Results within 1 mile of North Kansas City
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Bottoms
38 Units Available
Union Berkley Riverfront
1000 Berkley Pkwy, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,040
629 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
996 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1510 sqft
Luxury urban living near both Downtown Kansas City and the exciting Berkley Riverfront.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
$
River Market
259 Units Available
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,240
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,396
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1222 sqft
Second and Delaware is a luxury, loft, apartment community that combines sustainability, simple sophistication, and long-lasting construction, bringing a new level of urban living to Kansas City.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
$
River Market
1 Unit Available
Cold Storage Lofts
500 E 3rd St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$806
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
909 sqft
The City Market is moments from this community, and Interstates 35 and 29 provide easy access everywhere else. Residents have access to an on-site gym and garage parking. Efficient kitchens have full range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:55am
Columbus Park Industrial
57 Units Available
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,028
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,213
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1431 sqft
This downtown Kansas City community is minutes from the riverfront. Resort-style amenities available include a private outdoor space, bike lounge and coffee bar. Full coworking spaces. Energy-efficient appliances. Quartz countertops.
Results within 5 miles of North Kansas City
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
Crown Center
36 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1017 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Crossroads
8 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,045
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
The Downtown Loop
10 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,180
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,491
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 07:07am
The Downtown Loop
20 Units Available
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1248 sqft
Conveniently located for commuting close to the interchange of I-35 and I-670, these apartments come fully-furnished with air conditioning, bathtub, in-unit laundry, and dishwasher. Community features include sauna, Nest technology, parking, and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
Crossroads
8 Units Available
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1220 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1570 sqft
As one of the tallest structures at the southern edge of the Crossroads District, the Freight House Lofts at Stuart Hall stands as a testament to the rise of Kansas City's economy after the turn of the century.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 06:50am
$
Crossroads
11 Units Available
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1065 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Arterra KC in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
$
Crown Center
107 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
The Downtown Loop
19 Units Available
Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,291
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,827
1241 sqft
Modern kitchens with granite countertops, USB charging stations, stainless steel appliances and abundant storage. Located in scenic downtown near the River Market and the Kansas City Convention Center.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:23am
Crossroads
1 Unit Available
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:20am
The Downtown Loop
6 Units Available
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1020 sqft
Located at the corner of 10th and Baltimore Avenue in the historic Library District of Downtown Kansas City, the Library Lofts is the ideal urban dwelling experience that exemplifies both classic and modern living experiences.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:52am
The Downtown Loop
157 Units Available
Flashcube
720 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,170
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,665
847 sqft
Located between the River Market and the Power & Light District and with the Streetcar stopping at it's front door, Flashcube is at the center of it all.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut
8 Units Available
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$790
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
847 sqft
Comfort meets style at these homes that boast Google Fiber access in apartments, poolside cabanas, dog park and 24-hour fitness club. Recently renovated interiors include a bathtub and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Hanover Place
2 Units Available
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$910
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
880 sqft
Come live at The Arabell and get a beautifully renovated and spacious apartment in a central location. – In-unit laundry – Free Google Fiber – Pets welcome – Balcony Located in Hanover Place, this apartment is perfectly located.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
The Downtown Loop
86 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$850
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:28pm
Volker
6 Units Available
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,237
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
979 sqft
Be the first to live in these one- or two-bedroom apartment homes located close to West 39th Street and KU Medical Center. Amenities include built-in desks, a gym, a bocce ball court and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Old Westport
182 Units Available
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,139
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,274
1194 sqft
Live the Westport Way at Westley on Broadway. Westley on Broadway is an authentic 256-unit apartment community ideally located in the heart of KansasCity’s historical Westport area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
River Market
40 Units Available
RM West
237 W 4th St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,019
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,131
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1155 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments in River Market neighborhood. Resort style pool and landscaped sundeck, state-of-the-art collaborative workspace, and fitness center. Short walk to galleries, restaurants, library, and museums. Streetcar just steps away.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Williamsburg
5 Units Available
The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$805
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
High-end living in these recently renovated luxury apartments means enjoying your own patio and balcony, air conditioning, fully fitted kitchen range and in-unit laundry. Take advantage of internet access, clubhouse and on-site 24-hour gym.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in North Kansas City, MO

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to North Kansas City renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

