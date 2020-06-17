All apartments in Nixa
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

1663 N Pigeon

1663 North Pigeon Road · No Longer Available
Location

1663 North Pigeon Road, Nixa, MO 65714

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 3 Bed / 2 Bath in Nixa! Great Location! - Newer home in the beautiful Bluebird Hills Subdivision. Open living room and kitchen featuring a bar! Other features include a raised living room ceiling, separate laundry room, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, split bedrooms, and a 2 car garage. Find this home and more properties like this on www.cantrellcompanyllc.com.

Rental Requirements:
-A credit score of 600 or above
-Combined monthly income of 3 times the monthly rent
-See additional information at www.cantrell.company/qualify

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5635959)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1663 N Pigeon have any available units?
1663 N Pigeon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nixa, MO.
What amenities does 1663 N Pigeon have?
Some of 1663 N Pigeon's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1663 N Pigeon currently offering any rent specials?
1663 N Pigeon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1663 N Pigeon pet-friendly?
Yes, 1663 N Pigeon is pet friendly.
Does 1663 N Pigeon offer parking?
Yes, 1663 N Pigeon does offer parking.
Does 1663 N Pigeon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1663 N Pigeon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1663 N Pigeon have a pool?
No, 1663 N Pigeon does not have a pool.
Does 1663 N Pigeon have accessible units?
No, 1663 N Pigeon does not have accessible units.
Does 1663 N Pigeon have units with dishwashers?
No, 1663 N Pigeon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1663 N Pigeon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1663 N Pigeon does not have units with air conditioning.
