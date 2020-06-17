1663 N Pigeon

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Amazing 3 Bed / 2 Bath in Nixa! Great Location! - Newer home in the beautiful Bluebird Hills Subdivision. Open living room and kitchen featuring a bar! Other features include a raised living room ceiling, separate laundry room, large master bedroom with walk-in closet, split bedrooms, and a 2 car garage. Find this home and more properties like this on www.cantrellcompanyllc.com.



Rental Requirements:

-A credit score of 600 or above

-Combined monthly income of 3 times the monthly rent

-See additional information at www.cantrell.company/qualify



No Cats Allowed



