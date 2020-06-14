113 Apartments for rent in Maplewood, MO with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2050 Yale Ave - 27
2050 Yale Avenue, Maplewood, MO
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New kitchen & updated 1 Bedroom located in Historic Maplewood MO, Unit has stove, fridge and dishwasher and is ALL Electric, Unit also has central heat and air and is located in a secure building. Laundry and Vending machines onsite as well.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
7380 Marietta Avenue
7380 Marietta Avenue, Maplewood, MO
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Unique stylish second floor residence/apartment in the heart of TRENDY Maplewood. Large three bedroom, one and a half bath with in resident washer/dryer laundry. Great location in the Maplewood Business, Arts and Entertainment District.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Maplewood
1 Unit Available
2203 Bellevue Avenue
2203 Bellevue Avenue, Maplewood, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Gorgeous and newly renovated two bed and one bath with hardwood flooring apartment in the heart of Maplewood, close to St Louis' best restaurants, boutiques, shopping, highways and more.
Results within 1 mile of Maplewood
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Shrewsbury
6 Units Available
Park Val Apartment Homes
7009 Weil Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$698
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
914 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything, including Shrewsbury. Located near River Des Peres and the Shrewsbury Metrolink station is Park Val Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
Brentwood Place
72 Vanmark Way, Brentwood, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
846 sqft
Welcome to our community where each day brings the opportunity to explore endless conveniences that are located within the beautiful city of Brentwood, the “City of Warmth.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Richmond Heights
25 Units Available
Altair at the Heights
1325 Boland Place, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,985
1513 sqft
Altair at the Heights is a brand new apartment community centrally located minutes from everywhere you want to be. Fit for every aspect of your life, Altair at the Heights puts you in the perfect location to play, dine, and unwind.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Hi-Pointe
9 Units Available
Park Clayton
6605 Clayton Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,104
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
960 sqft
Central St. Louis is comprised of various neighborhoods located in the center of everything. Located just south of beautiful Forest Park is the Dogtown neighborhood, home to Park Clayton Apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East & West
6734 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Hi-Pointe
Contact for Availability
Forest View East
6724 Clayton Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$695
509 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
633 sqft
37 inviting apartment homes located in the well-known, historic Dogtown area of St. Louis. Within easy walking distance of entertainment and restaurants.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7701 Brookline Terrace - 2F
7701 Brookline Terrace, Richmond Heights, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedroom unit totaling 1,550 square ft. Perfect for roommates or family setup. Roommate situation would be $500/person and that includes internet. Beautiful 3 unit in a great neighborhood.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7752 Wise Avenue
7752 Wise Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
1 Bedroom
$950
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood. Included in rent is assigned garage parking spot, internet, water, sewage, and trash.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1309 McCausland Avenue
1309 Mccausland Avenue, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$795
1000 sqft
Available August 1 , 1st floor apartment in a 3 story, 6 unit building. Clean and updated 2 BR, 1 Bath unit with hardwood floors, all appliances including dishwasher and central HVAC.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
1269 Moorlands Drive
1269 Moorlands Drive, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$695
550 sqft
Available July 1st Clean and updated 1 BR, 1 BA apartment (THIS IS NOT A STUDIO APT) on the 2nd floor with hardwood floors, newer kitchen with dishwasher, all utilities are included except electric.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Webster Groves
1 Unit Available
7848 Big Bend Boulevard - 7
7848 Big Bend Boulevard, Webster Groves, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
600 sqft
******************************************************************* SCHEDULE A SHOWINGS AT: http://www.stlsmartrentals.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Richmond Heights
1 Unit Available
7709 Arthur Ave
7709 Arthur Avenue, Richmond Heights, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
825 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Richmond Heights. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Hi-Pointe
1 Unit Available
1405 Louisville Ave.
1405 Louisville Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$925
825 sqft
House for Rent in Dogtown - This one bedroom, one bath home features central air conditioning and hardwood flooring throughout. Kitchen has all appliances and decent counter space. Exterior boasts large side deck, back deck and multi-leveled yard.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Franz Park
1 Unit Available
7021 Glades Avenue
7021 Glades Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1261 sqft
Ginger bread Adorable two bedroom, one bath with lots of charm with a parking pad.Splendid colors on the walls, quaint rooms. Living room has hardwood flooring, ceiling fan, coat closet,picture windows and built in shelving.
Results within 5 miles of Maplewood
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Central West End Historic District
138 Units Available
275 on the Park
275 Union Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$530
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1172 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-40 and Washington University, these homes feature walk-in closets, hardwood floors, and ample storage space. Residents get access to a movie theater, a fitness center, and a coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Richmond Heights
17 Units Available
EVO
9015 Eager Rd, Richmond Heights, MO
Studio
$1,106
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,261
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1095 sqft
A luxury, relaxing community with on-site amenities such as a saltwater pool, spa and outdoor grilling areas. Updated interiors featuring wood-inspired floors, fireplaces, modern appliances and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Central West End Historic District
15 Units Available
Hawthorne Apartments
4475 W Pine Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$780
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$944
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,113
756 sqft
The Central West End is a diverse, eclectic St. Louis neighborhood committed to preserving a century-old history and maintaining a sense of privacy and sophistication.
Verified

1 of 136

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
University City
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
8650 Kingsbridge Ln, University City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$844
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,181
1015 sqft
A serene community just minutes from local entertainment. Apartments feature energy-efficient appliances, modern kitchens and open, spacious floor plans. On-site fitness center, pool and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
Clayton
22 Units Available
Two Twelve Clayton
212 South Meramec Ave, Clayton, MO
Studio
$1,300
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1025 sqft
Luxury apartments within walking distance of the Clayton Metrolink Station. Units have chef-inspired kitchens with white quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Complimentary Wi-Fi is provided in all common areas.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Central West End Historic District
20 Units Available
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1183 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
Forest Park Southeast
3 Units Available
Aventura at Forest Park
4431 Chouteau Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1141 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Aventura at Forest Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Maplewood, MO

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maplewood renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

