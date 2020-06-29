All apartments in Liberty
400 N Gallatin Street

400 North Gallatin Street · No Longer Available
Location

400 North Gallatin Street, Liberty, MO 64068

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Liberty House for Rent 1248 Sq.feet 3 Br, 2 Bth, - Check out this property before it's gone! SHOW STOPPER! Beautiful hardwood floors, galley kitchen, modern floor plan and amazing deck on the back of the house.
Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.
We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.
At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at (816) 664-8131 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

(RLNE3448370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

