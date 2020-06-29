400 N Gallatin Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Liberty House for Rent 1248 Sq.feet 3 Br, 2 Bth, - Check out this property before it's gone! SHOW STOPPER! Beautiful hardwood floors, galley kitchen, modern floor plan and amazing deck on the back of the house.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3x rental amount, and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two year lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at (816) 664-8131 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



(RLNE3448370)