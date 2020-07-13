Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

43 Apartments for rent in Lake St. Louis, MO with parking

$
33 Units Available
Lake Saint Louis
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
1118 Oakley Lane
1118 Oakley Lane, Lake St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1728 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located in Stonecrest Subdivision of Lake St. Louis. Enter the home to be welcomed by clean lines and warm colors throughout. Kitchen features a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and a planning desk.

1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard
1198 Lake Saint Louis Boulevard, Lake St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
This open space building has a lot of potential! It fronts on Lake Saint Louis Blvd. and would be perfect for a coffee shop, retail store or office space.

1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
805 Birch Run Court
805 Birch Run Court, Lake St. Louis, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2993 sqft
Rare Opportunity for a 4 bedroom ATRIUM Ranch in Lake St. Louis! Approx. 3000 sq. ft total living space located on a cul-de-sac near highly rated Green Tree Elementary.
Results within 1 mile of Lake St. Louis
3 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
914 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!

1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
1972 Briarfield Drive
1972 Briarfield Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1322 sqft
Move-in Ready! - Great opportunity to live in a spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in the desirable Briarchase Subdivision on a cul-de-sac . Over 2300 sq feet of living space. Features a neutral gray paint throughout.

1 Unit Available
248 Greenshire Lane
248 Greenshire Lane, Dardenne Prairie, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2570 sqft
Professionally managed 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with over 2,500 sqft of living space ideally located in beautiful Villages of Bainbridge O'Fallon neighborhood! Lots of modern features throughout home & lawn care/maintenance INCLUDED.

1 Unit Available
499 Parkgate Drive
499 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1880 sqft
You will love this spacious townhome backing to trees.

1 Unit Available
307 Stonewall Creek Drive
307 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1041 sqft
Spacious 2 bed/2 bath second floor Georgetown Park condo with 1 car over-sized garage and large storage space. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and a large kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 Unit Available
207 Stonewall Creek Drive
207 Stonewall Creek Drive, Dardenne Prairie, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1620 sqft
Spacious 1.5 story 3 bed/3 bath condo with garage parking in the beautiful Georgetown Park Subdivision. The open floor plan features living/dining combo and kitchen with all appliances (refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range, microwave).

1 Unit Available
523 Ironwood Dr.
523 Ironwood Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2820 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with more than enough space!!!!! MUST SEE!!! - This beautiful 2 story home has great curb appeal and so much space! The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.

1 Unit Available
551 Parkgate Drive
551 Parkgate Drive, O'Fallon, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1192 sqft
Picture perfect 2 Bed/2 Bath renovated ranch home offers a great alternative to condo living. Fresh paint, beautiful flooring and open floor plan is just the beginning.

1 Unit Available
Lake Saint Louis
267 Countryshire
267 Countryshire Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Townhome in desirable Countryshire Subdivision. Open Floor concept offering stunning hardwood floors with easy access to the private back patio and one car attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Lake St. Louis
11 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$935
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
11 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$972
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
11 Units Available
Altair At The Preserve
100 Winghaven Pointe Dr, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,149
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1295 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of the city. On-site fitness center, auto-detailing area, mail kiosk, and resort-style pool. Homes feature chef-inspired kitchens, energy efficient appliances, and walk-in closets.
$
29 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,070
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 Unit Available
1 Ashford Place Court
1 Ashford Place Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1982 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
212 Allen Drive
212 Allen Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 Unit Available
1426 Plaza Pl
1426 Plaza Place, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
Available 08/01/20 Charming 3BR/1BA house for rent - Property Id: 314885 Cozy ranch style single family house in Wentzville. Updated 3BR/1BA, spacious eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet spaces.

1 Unit Available
1616 Foggy Meadow
1616 Foggy Meadow Drive, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3126 sqft
This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is coming soon! Large entertaining areas on the main floor, spacious bedrooms and bonus space on the second floor, and a finished walk-out basement with full bath and bonus rooms.

1 Unit Available
7449 Cinnamon Teal
7449 Cinnamon Teal Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for

1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1606 sqft
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.

1 Unit Available
801 Tamerton
801 Tamerton Place, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
This perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath property located in St. Peters is perfect for you! Over 1700sqft with large unfinished basement. Located on a corner lot with a level fenced in yard and patio perfect for entertaining.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lake St. Louis, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lake St. Louis apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

