3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:36 AM
36 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lake St. Louis, MO
$
Lake Saint Louis
40 Units Available
Synergy at Meadows
10 Meadows Circle Dr, Lake St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1310 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Lake Saint Louis
5 Units Available
Creekside Landing
102 Ripple Creek Drive, Lake St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1667 sqft
All the comforts of home without the long-term commitment! Under construction and coming soon. Creekside Landing is a brand-new luxury townhome community located on Technology Drive just west of South Henke Road in Lake St. Louis, MO.
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
701 Fernwood Terr
701 Fernwood Terrace, Lake St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1426 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED INSIDE AND OUT!!! This 3Bed/2Bath Ranch has had a complete makeover! All new siding, windows, fascia, soffit, landscaping outside.
Results within 1 mile of Lake St. Louis
$
9 Units Available
Westchester Village
941 Clubhouse Ln, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1072 sqft
A convenient location makes Westchester Village the place to call home. With on-site staff and amenities including a pool, parking, laundry facilities and recreation center, these lake-side units are modern, recently-renovated and move-in ready!
1 Unit Available
523 Ironwood Dr.
523 Ironwood Drive, O'Fallon, MO
Beautiful home with more than enough space!!!!! MUST SEE!!! - This beautiful 2 story home has great curb appeal and so much space! The home has 4 bedrooms and 4.
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
426 Country Stone Drive
426 Country Stone Drive, O'Fallon, MO
Fantastic opportunity to live in spacious 3 Bedroom/3 Bath ranch in desirable Countryshire Subdivision. Subdivision pool and clubhouse and very convenient to highways, shopping and restaurants.
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
1229 Briarchase Drive
1229 Briarchase Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1328 sqft
One level living at its best is found in this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch. Easy access to shopping and major highways.
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
1455 Briarchase Drive
1455 Briarchase Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1836 sqft
This impressive 1.5 story home sits on a beautifully landscaped lot. Soaring vaulted ceiling span the living, dining & kitchen. A gas fireplace with wood surround accent the living room.
Lake Saint Louis
1 Unit Available
410 Briarcommons Drive
410 Briarcommons Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2282 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome has all the extras you are looking for. The amazing kitchen has 42" cabinets, 9' ceilings and closet pantry. His and her walk in closets in the large master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive
1064 Wyndgate Ridge Drive, O'Fallon, MO
You will love living in this 2814 sq ft, 2-story home. Entry foyer separates the formal living and dining rms. A wood burning fireplace and 5-window bay accent the family rm.
Results within 5 miles of Lake St. Louis
21 Units Available
Bramblett Hills Apartments
1000 Bramblett Crossing, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1330 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
12 Units Available
Madison Prairie Point
1 Prairie Pt, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,433
1258 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with over-sized closets, private outdoor spaces and gourmet kitchens. Community features a private pool, fitness center, recreation courts and a dog park.
14 Units Available
The Enclave At Winghaven
1000 Applerock Dr, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1487 sqft
One-to-three-bedroom apartments with air-con, patio and fireplace. The community is packed with features such as tennis and volleyball courts, fitness center, pool, media room and more. I-64 connects to St. Louis.
1 Unit Available
704 Highland Drive
704 Highland Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1075 sqft
Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes
1 Unit Available
522 White Fence Drive
522 White Fence Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1639 sqft
We are not accepting Section 8 Applications Newly Renovated Split-Level Home. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Updated kitchen; Large Deck off of the back and new LVT flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
1105 Saint Paul Ln
1105 Saint Paul Ln, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1262 sqft
Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes
1 Unit Available
116 Providence Pointe Court
116 Providence Pointe Court, St. Charles County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1188 sqft
Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes
1 Unit Available
2036 Mitchum Drive
2036 Mitchum Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Stone Meadows 63385 - Property Id: 298646 This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
2671 Leenee Ln
2671 Lenee Lane, St. Charles County, MO
5 bed Wentzville Rent to Own - Property Id: 286601 THIS HOME IS NOT YOUR TYPICAL RENTAL.
1 Unit Available
7449 Cinnamon Teal
7449 Cinnamon Teal Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1284 sqft
You MUST see this beautiful home today! Conveniently located near Hwy 40 and the Page extension, this home is tucked into a subdivision that backs to a gently rolling common ground with a stocked lake! The inside of this home is perfect for
1 Unit Available
505 Saint Christopher Drive
505 Saint Christopher Drive, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3bed/1.5bath ranch has recently been remodeled! Great location in the heart of O'Fallon! Newer flooring and paint throughout, along with newer appliances, 1 car garage and fenced backyard! This home won't last long!
1 Unit Available
2224 Alexandria Court
2224 Alexandria Court, O'Fallon, MO
Beautiful 1.5 story home in O'Fallon. Tons of amenities, club pool, tennis and clubhouse.
1 Unit Available
287 Kerstyn Drive
287 Kerstyn Drive, Wentzville, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2373 sqft
You'll love the soaring vaulted ceiling in the Great Room, ceiling fan & open staircase to Finished Lower Level.
1 Unit Available
801 Tamerton
801 Tamerton Place, O'Fallon, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1778 sqft
This perfect 3 bed 2.5 bath property located in St. Peters is perfect for you! Over 1700sqft with large unfinished basement. Located on a corner lot with a level fenced in yard and patio perfect for entertaining.
