Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

15 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kearney, MO

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1307 Rose Street
1307 Rose Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1360 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1103 South Prospect Street
1103 South Prospect Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1344 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
814 E. 14th St.
814 East 14th Street, Kearney, MO
The farmhouse style UPDATED TRUE RANCH - Updated kitchen, baths, finished the walk-out basement, added 3rd full bath & much more. Laundry room in basement.

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
812 East 14th Street
812 East 14th Street, Kearney, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1600 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 5 miles of Kearney

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9304 Northeast 116th Terrace
9304 Northeast 116th Terrace, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1159 sqft
This gorgeous split entry home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and is located in the Liberty School District. The kitchen features lots of cabinets with a refrigerator (as is), dishwasher, built-in microwave, range as well as a garbage disposal.
Results within 10 miles of Kearney

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
1288 Blackberry Drive
1288 Blackberry Drive, Liberty, MO
must see! Newer Reverse story home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, and 2 car garage. Located in Liberty schools and next to the community center. Gorgeous Hardwoods on main level. Very open floor plan! Master and 2nd bedroom on main level.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
8652 Northeast 110th Street
8652 Northeast 110th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1551 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
348 Holmes Street
348 Holmes, Excelsior Springs, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1450 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
9806 North Lewis Avenue
9806 North Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1607 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bathroom town home is move in ready! Fresh interior paint. This town home has a nice open floor plan. Kitchen has lots of cabinets, counter space and pantry.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
North Brook
1 Unit Available
7436 N Mckinley Avenue
7436 North Mckinley Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1710 sqft
Another Great Listing from Diana Lawson and the Renters Warehouse Leasing Team. This is a beautifully maintained home located in the desirable Northbrook neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
North Brook
1 Unit Available
7514 N Lewis Avenue
7514 North Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Cozy, Bright, & Inviting 2 Story nestled on a fenced spacious lot. This home features a gorgeous oversized kitchen with outdoor access to triple sized deck. The newly carpeted stairs leads to an huge master, and 3 larger bedrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8419 North East 107th Ter
8419 NE 107th Ter, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1640 sqft
Enjoy this nice galley kitchen w/newer appliances. Kitchen opens to large family room w/ fire place. Outside newer deck and beautiful landscaping.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
1757 Shannon Drive
1757 Shannon Drive, Liberty, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1687 sqft
Another property by Kevin with Renterswarehouse. Available 8/15/20. Liberty 3 Bedroom in White Tail PondThis 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
8520 North East 109th St
8520 NE 109th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1400 sqft
Another property with Kevin at Renters Warehouse. 816-529-9960. Property available July 15. Very quite area in Brooke Ridge sub-division! Directly across the street from the community pool and park! Easy access to I-35 and I-435 interstates.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
8620 Northeast 111th Street
8620 NE 111th St, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1122 sqft
Half off 2nd Full Month Rent with 12 month lease! Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

