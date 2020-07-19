Apartment List
/
MO
/
pettis county
Last updated July 19 2020 at 7:41 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Pettis County, MO

📍

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1209 East 18th Street
1209 East 18th Street, Sedalia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
Great location, 3 bedroom, 1 bath with fenced yard and carport. Central air, gas cook stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Apply online at https://propertymanage.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
414 North Engineer Avenue
414 North Engineer Avenue, Sedalia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
876 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath with bonus room/den. Central air and heat. Pet friendly with large yard and storage shed. Apply online at https://propertymanage.biz/sr/rentals/listings This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1301 East 13th Street
1301 East 13th Street, Sedalia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home with storage shed and large yard New carpet, stove and refrigerator to be installed. Window unit heat pump and gas heat. Apply online at https://propertymanage.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
311 East Boonville Street
311 East Boonville Street, Sedalia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
914 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath All electric Pet friendly Apply online at https://propertymanage.biz/sr/rentals/listings This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 35

Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
108 W Pacific
108 West Pacific Street, Sedalia, MO
Studio
$1,650
Completely remodeled in 2019! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment for rent in historic Lamy's factory building in Downtown Sedalia! You'll love the saved character of high ceilings, exposed brick, open industrial look, original hardwoods, & exposed

1 of 15

Last updated March 23 at 07:14 PM
1 Unit Available
108 East Chestnut Street
108 East Chestnut Street, Sedalia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
880 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath with central air. Two bonus rooms and large back yard. Apply online at www.myrentmanager.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Pettis County

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
710 Deerbrook Circle - G
710 Deerbrook Circle, Knob Noster, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Are you looking to work at Whiteman Air Force Base and looking for a place with all of the benefits of a hotel at a great price? We have the perfect place for you! This furnished apartment has everything you will need during your stay in Knob

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
714 Deerbrook Circle - E
714 Deerbrook Cir, Knob Noster, MO
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
Great apartment complex only 2 miles from Whiteman Air Force Base. This is a huge 2-bedroom apartment. We currently have one vacancy. Don't miss out on this great apartment. Apartments feature huge bedrooms that are approximately 13x11 feet.
Results within 10 miles of Pettis County

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1605 West 8th Terrace - 1
1605 8th Street Terrace, Knob Noster, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE Sep 1: 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a 1 car garage duplex. Nice and clean with all kitchen appliances. Dinning area has sliding doors to a nice patio area and large yard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pettis County?
Apartment Rentals in Pettis County start at $550/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pettis County?
Some of the colleges located in the Pettis County area include University of Missouri-Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Pettis County have apartments for rent?
Independence, Columbia, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, and Knob Noster have apartments for rent.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Independence, MOColumbia, MOBlue Springs, MO
Grain Valley, MOKnob Noster, MOPleasant Hill, MO
Warrensburg, MOSedalia, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Missouri-Columbia