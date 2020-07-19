/
pettis county
Last updated July 19 2020 at 7:41 PM
9 Apartments for rent in Pettis County, MO📍
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1209 East 18th Street
1209 East 18th Street, Sedalia, MO
3 Bedrooms
$795
912 sqft
Great location, 3 bedroom, 1 bath with fenced yard and carport. Central air, gas cook stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Apply online at https://propertymanage.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
414 North Engineer Avenue
414 North Engineer Avenue, Sedalia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$550
876 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath with bonus room/den. Central air and heat. Pet friendly with large yard and storage shed. Apply online at https://propertymanage.biz/sr/rentals/listings This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1301 East 13th Street
1301 East 13th Street, Sedalia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$625
728 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath home with storage shed and large yard New carpet, stove and refrigerator to be installed. Window unit heat pump and gas heat. Apply online at https://propertymanage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
311 East Boonville Street
311 East Boonville Street, Sedalia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
914 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath All electric Pet friendly Apply online at https://propertymanage.biz/sr/rentals/listings This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:12 AM
1 Unit Available
108 W Pacific
108 West Pacific Street, Sedalia, MO
Studio
$1,650
Completely remodeled in 2019! 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment for rent in historic Lamy's factory building in Downtown Sedalia! You'll love the saved character of high ceilings, exposed brick, open industrial look, original hardwoods, & exposed
1 of 15
Last updated March 23 at 07:14 PM
1 Unit Available
108 East Chestnut Street
108 East Chestnut Street, Sedalia, MO
2 Bedrooms
$595
880 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath with central air. Two bonus rooms and large back yard. Apply online at www.myrentmanager.com This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Results within 5 miles of Pettis County
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
710 Deerbrook Circle - G
710 Deerbrook Circle, Knob Noster, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
Are you looking to work at Whiteman Air Force Base and looking for a place with all of the benefits of a hotel at a great price? We have the perfect place for you! This furnished apartment has everything you will need during your stay in Knob
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
714 Deerbrook Circle - E
714 Deerbrook Cir, Knob Noster, MO
2 Bedrooms
$575
900 sqft
Great apartment complex only 2 miles from Whiteman Air Force Base. This is a huge 2-bedroom apartment. We currently have one vacancy. Don't miss out on this great apartment. Apartments feature huge bedrooms that are approximately 13x11 feet.
Results within 10 miles of Pettis County
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1605 West 8th Terrace - 1
1605 8th Street Terrace, Knob Noster, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE Sep 1: 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a 1 car garage duplex. Nice and clean with all kitchen appliances. Dinning area has sliding doors to a nice patio area and large yard.
Some of the colleges located in the Pettis County area include University of Missouri-Columbia. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Independence, Columbia, Blue Springs, Grain Valley, and Knob Noster have apartments for rent.