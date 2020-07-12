130 Apartments for rent in Jennings, MO with parking

Apartment List
1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8363 Mayfair Pl RIV-125
8363 Mayfair Place, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
750 sqft
8363 Mayfair ~ Lovely Brick Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, new carpet, stained glass windows and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
7227 Sapphire Ave RIV-146
7227 Sapphire Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$749
678 sqft
7227 Sapphire ~ Spacious 2BD Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, large kitchen, ample storage, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required,

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
2538 Main St
2538 Main Street, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
The property has passed inspections and is ready to rent. The main floor has a living room with a coat closet, dining room, kitchen, linen closet, bathroom and 2 bedrooms. The walk-out basement is unfinished but very clean and the floor is painted.

1 of 12

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
7057 Minnie Avenue
7057 Minnie Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$750
864 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jennings
2856 Meadowlark Avenue
2856 Meadowlark Avenue, Jennings, MO
3 Bedrooms
$880
888 sqft
Rental Qualifications: Income must be 3x the asking rent, no previous felonies or evictions in the last 3-5 years, you must pass a credit and background screening, *preferred credit score of 580 or higher, proof of income for the last 30 days.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8943 Cozens Ave RVA-021
8943 Cozens Avenue, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$775
816 sqft
8943 Cozens ~ One Month Free Rent! - Available Now! You'll enjoy our cozy 2BD/1BA, with hardwood flooring, off-street parking, fenced back yard, eat-in kitchen, garage and full basement.

1 of 11

Last updated January 1 at 12:51pm
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
9038 Ellison Street
9038 Ellison Drive, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$835
840 sqft
VOUCHER FRIENDLY This home features new appliances to include an electric range/oven, refrigerator, and a dishwasher! Sewer cost will be included in your rent.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jennings
8925 Whitstone Court
8925 Whitstone Court, Jennings, MO
2 Bedrooms
$975
1045 sqft
Nice, freshly rehabbed two bedroom bungalow on a quiet street with beautiful refinished hardwood floors, brand new kitchen with stainless appliances. All new bathroom with new toilet and vanity and exquisite tiled bath.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Jennings
7023 Theodore Ave RIV-152
7023 Theodore Avenue, Jennings, MO
3 Bedrooms
$849
1174 sqft
7023 Theodore ~ Large Home in Jennings! - Our 3BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, garage, large kitchen, large backyard, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security
Results within 1 mile of Jennings
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Nico Terrace
2155 Hecht Dr, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$520
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$695
783 sqft
***Spring into Savings in the month of April. You could qualify for $300 off your Security Deposit. $250 off second month rent. The application fee is waived for the month of April. Go on line and apply NOW!*** Experience St.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
4 Units Available
Koeneman Place Apartments
2651 Eltarose Drive, St. Louis County, MO
1 Bedroom
$595
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
887 sqft
Koeneman Place Apartments is located right next to beautiful Koeneman Park and within walking distance of Buzz Westfall shopping center, a grocery store, and a bus stop, yet is nestled into a quiet corner of North County with little traffic and lots

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
1012 Forestwood Dr
1012 Forestwood Drive, Ferguson, MO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1240 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR 8/1 MOVE IN. Call 314[.]312[.]1080 for showing information. Prime Location: Spacious, Naturally Well-Lit - 1210 FSF, 3 bd, 1 ba SFH in Ferguson. All beds and full bath on one level.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9820 Winkler Dr RIIB-050
9820 Winkler Drive, St. Louis County, MO
2 Bedrooms
$765
798 sqft
9820 Winkler - Spacious Home! - Our 2BD/1BA home is waiting for you! Includes off-street parking, dining area, partially fenced yard, full basement, hardwood flooring and more! First month's rent plus security deposit required, the security deposit

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Moline Acres
9635 Lewis And Clark Boulevard
9635 Lewis and Clark Boulevard, Moline Acres, MO
Studio
$3,500
This is a sharing situation only. You are leasing an area for a designated time slot(s).

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Dellwood
1570 Chambers Road
1570 Chambers Road, Dellwood, MO
Studio
$1,200
9901 sqft
Lease Terms and spaces Area#1- $700.00 per month small chapel, seats 50 Area#2- $1200 per month fellowship hall. Spaces available - Fellowship Hall seats 100 Times available: Saturday - all day and Sunday - 8 am-10 am and after 12:30 pm

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4352 Walker Lane, D
4352 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4344 Walker Lane, B
4344 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$725
600 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
7760 Woodstock Rd - 9
7760 Woodstock Road, Normandy, MO
1 Bedroom
$600
800 sqft
Another great listing from Tynetta Bruce For fastest response, please TEXT your full name, the property you're interested in and email address to (314) 649-7105. This unit comes with appliances. Application fee $35/adult online at diligentteam.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
Normandy
4335 Walker Lane, B
4335 Walker Lane, Normandy, MO
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
UVA is the newest apartment community in the area! Location is walking distance from UMSL campus!! LEASE NOW for HUGE savings !! Call or visit today - leasing up FAST!! * *Updated contemporary kitchens *Ceramic bath surrounds *Luxury upgrades

1 of 10

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Ferguson
6158 Emerald Avenue
6158 Emerald Avenue, Ferguson, MO
2 Bedrooms
$780
768 sqft
Updated 2 + Bedroom Home with Garage and Basement! - Welcome to this nicely updated 2 bedroom home! The home features mostly new flooring (no carpet!), beautiful counter tops in the kitchen, and upgraded bath.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
9728 Vickie
9728 Vickie Place, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
1056 sqft
We do not accept cash during the leasing process (Beware of scammers)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Jennings
7008 Paisley
7008 Paisley Drive, Flordell Hills, MO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$880
882 sqft
Call today to schedule a showing! We do not accept cash during the leasing process (Beware of scammers)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Baden
8827 North Broadway
8827 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$2,000
1452 sqft
Currently used as a car lot and auto garage (next door). Building includes offices, 2 baths with storage. Attached and detached garages. Fenced lot. Perfect for similar business or construction office and vehicle parking.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Baden
8833 North Broadway
8833 North Broadway, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$3,000
1052 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8833 North Broadway in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Jennings, MO

Jennings is an independent city within St. Louis County, often grouped, and confused with St. Louis City itself, which has a significantly different public profile. The present day Jennings was named after James Jennings, who was a Virginian farmer.

The city of Jennings has got it made -- a typical suburb, just far away enough from the craziness of the nearby metropolis, yet close enough to the trends and action of urban living. Jennings lies between downtown St. Louis and Lambert Airport, an appealing spot to be if you like straddling the fence and getting the best of both lifestyles. The community of neighborly residents is not only at the epicenter of work and play, but it also is surrounded by a vibrant economy with major employers, such as The Boeing Company and multinational corporation, Emerson Electric Company, under its belt. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jennings, MO

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jennings apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

